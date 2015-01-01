पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिता का आरोप:दो लाख नहीं लाने पर बेटी को ससुराल वालों ने जहर दे मार डाला

कैरोएक घंटा पहले
  • मामले की जानकारी होने पर कैरो थाना पुलिस घटनास्थल में पहुंचकर शव को अपने कब्जे लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया

थाना क्षेत्र के गराडीह निवासी गुलशाद अंसारी की नवविवाहिता पत्नी चांदनी खातून की गुरुवार रात संदेहास्पद स्थिति में मौत हो गई। वहीं चांदनी खातून के पिता गराडीह निवासी इकबाल खान ने ससुराल वालों पर उनकी बेटी को जहर देकर मार डालने का आरोप लगाया। इधर चांदनी के मायके वालों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। मामले की जानकारी होने पर कैरो थाना पुलिस घटनास्थल में पहुंचकर शव को अपने कब्जे लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

वहीं मृतक चांदनी खातून के पिता इकबाल खान ने थाने में लिखित आवेदन देकर अपने दामाद गुलशाद अंसारी, समधी कलाम अंसारी, समधिन रौशन बीबी, परिवार के मेहरून खातून, नईमुद्दीन अंसारी व मनान अंसारी के खिलाफ दो लाख रुपये की मांग करने, प्रताड़ित करने व जहर देकर मार डालने का आरोप लगाते हुए मामला दर्ज कराया है। उन्होंने थाना से इंसाफ की गुहार लगाई है। जानकारी अनुसार गुलशाद अंसारी और चांदनी खातून की लगभग तीन माह पूर्व प्रेम विवाह हुआ था। इधर गुलशाद के परिवार वालों का कहना है चांदनी खातून की तबीयत खराब थी। जिसका इलाज भी चल रहा था। तबीयत बिगड़ने पर बेहतर इलाज के लिए रांची ले जाया जा रहा था। इस दौरान रास्ते में उसकी मृत्यु हो गई। मामले पर पुलिस जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।

