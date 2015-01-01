पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:चैनपुर में फर्जी आम सभा के आधार पर गैर सरना स्थल की घेराबंदी का विरोध

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामसभा सदस्यों ने लाभुक समिति के प्रस्ताव को निरस्त करने की मांग की

जिले के चैनपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत टीन टांगर ग्रामसभा से जुड़े ग्रामीणों ने गांव में सरना- सरहुल स्थल की घेराबंदी के लिए फर्जी ग्रामसभा व लाभुक समिति बनाकर गैर सरना धर्मावलंबियों द्वारा प्रस्ताव देने का विरोध किया है। इस संबंध में ग्रामसभा से जुड़े ग्रामीणों ने जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी को आवेदन सौंपकर कहा है कि गांव के ईसाई समुदाय के लोग सरना स्थल के लिए चिह्नित 2 एकड़ 56 डिसमिल जमीन पर निर्माण में रोड़ा अटका रहे हैं। इसी क्रम में सरकार द्वारा सरना स्थल की घेराबंदी के लिए आवंटन प्राप्त हुआ है।

इस कार्य को कराने के लिए सरना स्थल के लिए चिह्नित जमीन का विरोध करने वाले ईसाई समुदाय के लोगों ने फर्जी आम सभा तथा लाभुक समिति बनाकर कल्याण विभाग के कार्यालय में प्रस्ताव दिया है। ग्रामीणों ने इसका विरोध करते हुए फर्जी आम सभा के माध्यम से बनाए गए लाभुक समिति के प्रस्ताव को निरस्त करने की मांग की है। साथ ही सरना स्थल के लिए सक्रिय रहने वाले तथा ग्राम सभा के सदस्यों द्वारा बनाई गई लाभुक समिति को कार्य आवंटित करने की मांग की है। जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी को आवेदन देने वालों में ग्राम सभा के अध्यक्ष दीपक नायक नरेंद्र रौतिया,अजय नायक राजेंद्र रौतिया समेत 50 से अधिक ग्रामीणों का नाम शामिल है। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले में सरना स्थल की घेराबंदी के लिए कल्याण विभाग की ओर से 88 लाख रुपए का आवंटन जिला को प्राप्त हुआ है।

