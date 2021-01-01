पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पिकअप वैन पलटी, किशोरी की मौत, 12 लोग घायल

गुमला13 घंटे पहले
  • लड़की पक्ष लड़के के घर जा रहे थे मेहमानी, जशपुर-गुमला मार्ग पर करौंदी गांव के पास हुआ हादसा

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के जशपुर- गुमला मुख्य मार्ग स्थित करौंदी गांव के समीप एक सवारी पिकअप वाहन के अनियंत्रित होकर पलट जाने से उसमें सवार सदर प्रखंड के असनी गांव निवासी पिंकी कुमारी(14) की मौत हो गई, जबकि इस हादसे में एक दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से सभी घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए सदर अस्‍पताल गुमला में भर्ती कराया गया। इधर घटना के बाद चालक मौके से भाग निकलने में सफल रहा। बताया जाता है कि असनी गांव निवासी उपेंद्र लोहरा की बेटी शीला कुमारी का विवाह सिमडेगा जिले के बाघचट्टा गांव के युवक से तय हुआ था।

लड़का पक्ष के लोग मेहमानी के बाद लड़की पक्ष के लोगों को मेहमानी के लिए अपने यहां आमंत्रित किए थे। शुक्रवार को असनी गांव से करीब 50 से अधिक लोग जिसमें लड़की के परिजन व ग्रामीण शामिल थे,दर्जनों वाहन में सवार होकर सिमडेगा जाने के लिए निकले थे। ये सभी रामरेखा धाम के रास्ते सिमडेगा जाने वाले थे। लेकिन करौंदी गांव के समीप सबसे आगे आगे चल रहे एक पिकअप वाहन के चालक ने अपना संतुलन खो बैठा। इस कारण पिकअप सड़क पर पलट गई।पिकअप के पलटते ही सभी चीखने चिल्लाने लगे। मौके पर मौजूद आसपास के ग्रामीण भागकर घटनास्थल पहुंचे। फिर घायलों को मदद कर एक एक को बाहर निकाला। इधर पीछे से आ रहे अन्य मेहमानों ने भी अपने अपने वाहनों को रोककर घायलों के इलाज में मदद की। इधर इलाज के लिए घायलों को लाए जाने के बाद पिंकी को डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। घायलों में 7 माह के दुधमुंहे बच्चे सावन महली समेत बारह लोग शामिल हैं। इनमें घूरती देवी, अक्षय उरांव, रिंकी कुमारी, ऋतु कुमारी, सत्यनारायण उरांव , पूनम पन्ना, मुश्कान कुमारी, घुरणी मिंज, मंगरी उरांव आदि शामिल हैं। ये सभी आपस में रिश्तेदार हैं।

