गुमला पुलिस की कार्रवाई:बिहार के युवकों की हत्या मामले में पुलिस ने आठ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया, दोनों मृतकों की पत्नियां हैं प्रेग्नेंट

गुमला37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस के बाहर मौजूद मृतकों के परिजन। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद सभी कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने के बाद शव उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।
  • हिरासत में लिए गए आरोपियों से पूछताछ जारी, हत्या में संलिप्त फरार चारों युवक के संदिग्ध ठिकानों पर छापेमारी जारी

सिसई थाना क्षेत्र के मतला पहाड़ के समीप बिहार के दो फेरी वाले युवकों की हत्या मामले में पुलिस ने आठ लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। फिलहाल शुरुआती पूछताछ में पुलिस को कुछ भी ठोस सुराग हाथ नहीं लगे हैं। पुलिस हर पहलुओं पर गंभीरता से जांच कर रही है। पुलिसिया जांच में हत्या के पीछे के कारणों का मुख्य केंद्र बिंदु कुसुम टोली गांव में हुए विवाद से जोड़ कर देखा जा रहा है। उधर, दोनों मृतकों की पत्नी प्रेग्नेंट बताई जा रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों युवक दिवाली और छठ के मौके पर घर जाने वाले थे।

बताया जाता है कि दोनों युवक अपने बाइक में सवार होकर लालमाटी के रास्ते पहले करंज गांव फेरी करने पहुंचे थे। यहां से फेरी कर वापस लौटने के दौरान इनका विवाद कुसुमटोली के समीप स्थानीय युवकों से हो गया था। सभी स्थानीय युवक विवाद के दौरान नशे में थे। इस दौरान युवकों ने दोनों फेरी वालों पर साड़ी बेचने के नाम पर ग्रामीणों से ठगी का आरोप लगाते हुए उनकी पिटाई कर दी। पिटाई के बाद दोनों को डरा धमकाकर मतला पहाड़ की ओर ले गए। जहां मंगलवार को दोनों की हत्या कर दी गई थी। हत्या के बाद उनके साड़ी से भरे बैग को एक गड्ढे में डाल दिया था। वहीं उनकी बाइक का अब तक पता नहीं चल सका है।

इधर, दोनों का शव मिलने के बाद पुलिस को मामले में मुख्य भूमिका निभाने वाले चार लोगों के नाम की जानकारी मिल चुकी है। चारों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर उनके घरों में छापामारी भी की गई लेकिन वे फरार मिले। इसके बाद पुलिस ने संदेह के आधार पर अन्य आठ युवकों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। थाना प्रभारी एसएन मंडल ने कहा कि जल्द ही घटना का खुलासा कर लिया जाएगा।

दोनों की पत्नियां है प्रेग्नेंट, दिवाली छठ में जाने वाले थे घर
इधर, पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद सभी कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने के बाद शव उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। मड़पा गांव के रंजीत का शव लेने उसका छोटा भाई विमलेश कुमार और बहरवा के रंजीत का शव लेने उनके पिता गजेंद्र साह पहुंचे थे। विमलेश ने बताया कि उसके भाई रंजीत की तीन बच्चे हैं जबकि पत्नी लक्ष्मी देवी प्रेग्नेंट है। डेढ़ माह पूर्व ही वह घर जाकर वापस फेरी के लिए सिसई आया था। दो दिन पूर्व उसने पत्नी से बातचीत के दौरान दीपावली व छठ के त्योहार मनाने के लिए चार नवंबर को वापस घर आने की बात कही थी। मगर अब उसका शव वापस लेकर जा रहे हैं।

वहीं रंजीत के पिता गजेंद्र साह ने कहा कि वे बेटे के गुम होने की सूचना के बाद ही सिसई के लिए निकल पड़े थे। मगर रास्ते मे ही थे, तभी उसका शव मिलने की सूचना मिली। उनका बेटा रंजीत घर का एक मात्र कमाने वाला था। उसके तीन बच्चे हैं। उसकी पत्नी ननकी देवी प्रेग्नेंट है। वह पति के आने के राह देख रही थी। गजेंद्र ने कहा कि अपराधियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार कर उन्हें सजा दिलाई जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस बेटे की परवरिश बूढ़ा में सहारा बनने के लिए की थी, अब न्याय दिलाने के लिए बूढ़ा होने तक लड़ेंगे।

हत्या से मृतक के साथी भी हैं भयभीत
इधर, अपहरण के बाद दो फेरी वालों की हत्या किये जाने से उनके अन्य साथी भी भयभीत हैं। दोनों के साथ रहने वाले उनके साथी संतोष कुमार, संदीप गोस्वामी, कृष्णनंदन व बैजू साह ने कहा कि वे सभी सिसई कॉलेज रोड में एक ही कमरे में रहते थे। परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति कमजोर होने के कारण पढ़ लिखकर भी वे फेरी का काम करते हैं। बिहार से चलकर यहां फेरी करने पहुंचे थे। मगर कहीं भी जान सुरक्षित नहीं है। साथियों की हत्या के बाद डर के कारण उनके परिजन भी उन्हें वापस बुला रहे है।

