शिक्षा:सरकारी मान्यता के लिए निजी स्कूलों को अब देना होगा शुल्क

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 6 से 8 तक मध्य स्कूलों के लिए 25000 रु. शुल्क

गुमला जिले में संचालित प्राइवेट प्राथमिक व मध्य विद्यालयों के संचालकों को अब सरकारी मान्यता प्राप्त करने के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क शिक्षा विभाग को अदा करना होगा। राज्य के स्कूली शिक्षा व साक्षरता विभाग के प्रधान सचिव के निर्देश के आलोक में जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक सुरेंद्र पांडे ने सभी प्रखंडों के प्रखंड शिक्षा प्रसार पदाधिकारी, प्रखंड कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी को अपने प्रखंड क्षेत्र में संचालित निजी विद्यालयों का मान्यता संबंधी आवेदन पत्र जमा करने का निर्देश जारी किया है। जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक ने पूर्व में भी पत्र जारी कर निजी स्कूलों की मान्यता के लिए जिले के सभी बीपीओ व बीईईओ से अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में संचालित निजी स्कूलों से विहित प्रपत्र में आवेदन 11 अक्टूबर 2020 तक जमा करने को कहा था।

लेकिन प्रखंडों द्वारा डीएससी के निर्देश का अनुपालन नहीं होने के कारण उन्होंने पुनः इस संबंध में स्मार पत्र जारी करते हुए अब निजी स्कूलों की मान्यता के लिए निरीक्षण शुल्क के साथ आवेदन जमा कराने का आदेश दिया है । कक्षा 1 से पांच तक के प्राथमिक विद्यालयों के लिए 12500 रुपए साल का निर्धारित किया गया है जबकि छह से आठ कक्षा तक के मध्य विद्यालयों के लिए यह राशि 25000 रुपए निर्धारित की गई है । विद्यालय की मान्यता के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क कोषागार में चालान के माध्यम से जमा कराया जाना है । निजी स्कूलों के प्रधानाध्यापक को सूचित किया गया है कि राशि कार्यालय में जमा होने के बाद ही निजी स्कूलों की मान्यता के सन्दर्भ में अग्रेतर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

