अपराध:मादक पदार्थों के कारोबार पर निगरानी के लिए होगा जनसहयोग समिति का गठन

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • अपराध गोष्ठी में जिला पुलिस ने नशा के नाश पर की विस्तृत चर्चा

एसपी हृदीप पी जनार्दनन की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को पुलिस केंद्र में मासिक अपराध गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। गोष्ठी में पुलिस के द्वारा नशा के नाश को लेकर विस्तृत चर्चा की गई। साथ ही अवैध रूप से दारू कोरेक्स गांजा इत्यादि मादक पदार्थों की बिक्री करने वाले एवं तस्करी करने वाले के अड्डों पर एवं किन लोगों के द्वारा इसका कारोबार किया जाता है, उसका पता कर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश सभी थाना प्रभारी को दिया गया। इस कार्य के लिए सहयोग हेतु थाना स्तर से जन सहयोग समिति का गठन थाना प्रभारी को करने का निर्देश दिया गया। साथ ही आगामी त्योहारों के समय अपराध और अपराधियों पर पूर्ण नियंत्रण लगाने, सभी दागियों और आपराधिक छवि वाले लोगों पर कड़ी नजर रखने, बैंक की सुरक्षा के लिए थाना प्रभारियों को विशेष निर्देश दिए गए।

बैंक में आने वाले व्यक्तियों की आईडी की पहचान की जाएगी। बैंक में सुरक्षा के लिए सीसीटीवी फुटेज की समीक्षा की जाएगी। उसके अलार्म के कार्यरत रहने के बारे में जांच की जाएगी। इसके अलावा थाना स्तर में जितने भी एटीएम हैं उनकी सुरक्षा की समीक्षा करने का निर्देश दिया गया। एसपी ने आगामी त्योहार के आलोक में प्रत्येक थाना में सघन गश्ती करने का निर्देश दिया। जेल से छूटे अपराधियों पर कड़ी नजर रखकर निगरानी रखने को कहा। तीन साल से अधिक पुराने कांडों के त्वरित निष्पादन के लिए निर्देश दिया गया। सभी नक्सली, माओवादी, अपराधियों उनके समर्थकों व सहयोगी की सूची बनाकर उन पर कड़ी कार्रवाई कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया। महिलाओं के प्रति होनेवाले अपराध के प्रति संवेदनशीलता के साथ त्वरित कार्रवाई करने, सभी थानों के आंकड़ों को सीसीटीएनएस में ससमय प्रविष्टि कराने का निर्देश दिया गया। सभी थानों से पांच कुख्यात अपराधियों की सूची प्राप्त की गई है, जिनके विरुद्ध नियमसंगत कड़ी कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। थाना प्रभारी द्वारा नियमित रूप से गांव मे जाकर पुलिस पब्लिक बैठक करने व सभी थानों को अधिकाधिक कांड के निष्पादन के लिए लक्ष्य दिया गया।

