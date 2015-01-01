पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:आदर्श ग्राम योजनाओं की सूचना पट लगाएं : डीसी

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • सांसद ने आदर्श ग्राम की 38 योजनाओं को विभिन्न कारणों से स्थगित करने की सहमति मांगी गई

उपायुक्त शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा ने मंगलवार को सांसद आदर्श ग्राम योजना अंतर्गत चयनित ग्रामों में संचालित योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। समीक्षा के क्रम में यह तथ्य उभरकर आया कि सांसद के पूर्व कार्यकाल में आदर्श ग्राम के लिए चयनित योजनाएं पूर्ण नहीं हो सकी हैं। सांसद आदर्श ग्राम योजना अंतर्गत सुदर्शन भगत और राज्यसभा सांसद धीरज प्रसाद साहू द्वारा चयनित अलग-अलग गांव में 260 योजनाएं स्वीकृत की गई, किंतु अब तक उनमें से केवल 160 योजनाएं ही पूरी हाे सकी है। 100 योजनाएं अभी भी अपूर्ण है। उपायुक्त ने लंबित योजनाओं को पूर्ण करने पर बल देते हुए अधिकारियों को आवश्यक कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया है। कार्यालय प्रकोष्ठ मैं आयोजित अधिकारियों की बैठक में लोकसभा सांसद सुदर्शन भगत द्वारा 2014-15 में चयनित आदर्श ग्राम बिशुनपुर पंचायत में 105 योजनाएं चयनित की गई थीं।

जिसमें से 71 योजनाएं पूर्ण है। 15 लंबित तथा 03 योजनाओं में कार्य प्रारंभ नहीं किया गया है। इसके अलावा 16 योजनाओं को स्थगित करने हेतु सांसद द्वारा सहमति मांगी गई है ज्ञातव्य है कि 105 योजनाओं में मुख्यतः मनरेगा अंतर्गत कुंआ निर्माण, पेयजलापूर्ति, शौचालय निर्माण, आंगनबाड़ी निर्माण इत्यादि शामिल हैं। समीक्षा के दौरान उपायुक्त ने सभी सांसद आदर्श ग्राम योजना स्थलों पर सूचना पट्ट अधिष्ठापित करने का निर्देश दिया। राज्यसभा सांसद एमजे अकबर द्वारा चयनित उत्तरी पालकोट पंचायत में 135 योजनाएं चयनित की गई थीं। जिसमें से 89 योजनाएं पूर्ण, 05 लंबित तथा 03 योजनाओं में कार्य प्रारंभ नहीं किया गया है। इसके अलावा 38 योजनाओं को विभिन्न कारणों से स्थगित करने की सहमति सांसद द्वारा मांगी गई है।

