पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वितरण:नक्सलियों की सूचना दें, इनाम मिलेगा- एसपी

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपी ने ग्रामीणाें के दुख-दर्द काे जाना, वृद्ध लाेगाें में कंबल, साड़ी, लुंगी का किया वितरण

पालकोट व सुरसांग थाना के बॉर्डर इलाके में भाकपा माओवादियों के होने की सूचना पर पुलिस ने छापामारी अभियान चलाया। इसका नेतृत्व गुमला के पुलिस अधीक्षक हृदीप पी जनार्दनन कर रहे थे। साथ में एएसपी बीके मिश्रा, एसडीपीओ कुलदीप कुमार व सुरसांग के थानेदार सहित पुलिस जवान थे। एसपी ने पुलिस टीम के साथ करंजपुर, गलगल चट्टान, चगरिलुटा, खरवाडीह, सुंदरीडीह, बाजरा सहित कई गांव पहुंचे। इन गांवों के जंगल व पहाड़ों में नक्सलियों की तलाश की। हालांकि नक्सली नहीं मिले।

एसपी ने इन गांव के ग्रामीणों से मुलाकात की। जहां उनके दुख दर्द काे जाना। गांव की समस्याओं से अवगत हुए। एसपी ने गांव के वृद्ध महिला पुरुषों के बीच कंबल, साड़ी, लुंगी का वितरण किया। गांव के युवक युवतियों को खेल सामग्री दिया गया। एसपी बाइक से पहुंचे थे। बाइक में ही गांव के लोगों के लिए जरूरत के सामग्री लेकर जवान चले रहे थे। जिसे एसपी द्वारा बांटा गया। इस दौरान एसपी ने गांव के लोगों से कहा कि आप लोग अपने गांवों को नक्सल मुक्त बनाना चाहते हैं। खुशहाल रहना है, तो नक्सलियों की सूचना दें। सूचना देने वालों का नाम गुप्त रखा जायेगा, साथ ही उन्हें इनाम भी दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें