श्रद्धांजलि:समाज को विकास पथ पर ले जाने का संकल्प

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्तिक उरांव की जयंती पर सरना धर्म महासम्मेलन व प्रार्थना सभा का आयोजन

कार्तिक उरांव की जयंती पर सरना प्रार्थना सभा जिला समिति के तत्वावधान में केओ कॉलेज के समीप सरना धर्म महासम्मेलन, पूजा स्थल में सरना झंडा पूजा व प्रार्थना सभा का आयोजन किया गया। प्रार्थना सभा से पहले आदिवासियों के महान नेता कार्तिक उरांव की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया गया। 12 घंटा तक चले महासम्मेलन में सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप सरना समुदाय के लोगों ने सहभागिता निभाई। सरना समाज को एक स्वर में विकास की ओर ले जाने का संकल्प लिया।

मुख्य अतिथि शीला उरांव और विशिष्ट अतिथि जिला अध्यक्ष छोट्या उरांव व प्रवक्ता आह्लाद उरांव के नेतृत्व में लोगों ने कार्तिक उरांव की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर नमन किया। वहीं पाहन पुजार कोको उरांव व शुक्र पुजार ने सरना झंडा की विधि विधान से पूजा कराई। मौके पर छोट्या उरांव ने कहा कि आज हम अपनी भाषा, संस्कृति, धार्मिक तथा जमीन से संबंधित मूल अधिकारों से वंचित होते जा रहे हैं। समाज को लगातार तोड़ने और कमजोर करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने समाज के लोगों को एकजुट होकर समाज को विकास की दिशा में ले जाने के लिए युवाओं को आगे आने और नशामुक्त शिक्षित समाज का निर्माण करने का आह्वान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि आज के दौर में हमें समाज को बेहतर दिशा में ले जाने के लिए मंथन करना होगा।

