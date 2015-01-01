पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यों का बंटवारा:चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के सदस्यों के नवीकरण के लिए कार्यकारिणी को सौंपा गया दायित्व

गुमला2 दिन पहले
  • 500 रुपए वार्षिक और 4000 में बन सकते है चैंबर का आजीवन मेंबर

चैंबर के सदस्यों के वार्षिक नवीकरण हेतु कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों के बीच सड़कों के हिसाब से कार्य का बंटवारा किया गया है। सचिव राजेश गुप्ता द्वारा 20 दिसंबर तक सभी सदस्यों का नवीकरण कर रसीद अध्यक्ष हिमांशु केसरी के पास जमा करने का अनुरोध किया गया है।

कहा कि नए बनने वाले सदस्यों हेतु उनका दुकान का स्थायी होना, प्रतिष्ठान से संबंधित किसी भी एक सरकारी कागजात का छाया प्रति, संचालक का आधार कार्ड का छाया प्रति का होना अनिवार्य होगा। मेन रोड के नवीकरण हेतु अभिजीत जायसवाल व सहायक के रूप में अमित मंत्री को कार्यभार सौंपा गया है। जशपुर रोड, करौंदी व करमटोली हेतु निर्मल कुमार एवं सहायक में गुरमीत सिंह, गोविंद लाल पटेल व शंकर लाल जाजोदिया है।

लोहरदगा रोड से सोसो मोड़ तक के लिए राजेश लोहानी एवं सहायक विकास मंत्री व संजीव मालानी है। पालकोट रोड के लिए दिनेश अग्रवाल, अनिल श्वेता गुप्ता व नीरज गुप्ता, डूमरडीह हेतु विकास सिंह, अजय भगत, थाना रोड में मोहम्मद मुख्तार, मोहम्मद फिरोज आलम व सौरभ कुमार, सिसई रोड हेतु राजेश गुप्ता, गोविंद पटेल, राजेश सिंह, सोनी भगत व अजय कुमार धान, डीएसपी रोड एसएस हाई स्कूल बड़ाईक मुहल्ला हेतु मुन्नी लाल साहू, गुन्नू शर्मा व दिलीप गुप्ता, रायडीह पतराटोली हेतु दिनेश अग्रवाल, राजेश लोहानी, अजय कुमार धान व निर्मल सिंह को जिम्मेवारी दी गई है।

शहरी क्षेत्र में स्थायी नवीकरण केंद्र भी बने हैं। राजेश ने बताया कि सदस्यों का नवीकरण शुल्क 300 वार्षिक व नए सदस्यों का 500 रुपए वार्षिक होगा। जबकि आजीवन सदस्यता शुल्क चार हजार रुपए है।

