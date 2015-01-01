पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मानित:शिक्षक की सक्रियता से स्कूल को दोहरा पुरस्कार

गुमला
  • स्कूल बंद रहने के बाद भी राजकीयकृत मिडिल स्कूल कांसीर में 40 छात्रों का कराया नामांकन

कोविड संक्रमण के कारण जहां देश भर के विद्यालय बंद हैं और ऑनलाइन शिक्षा को प्रयोग में लाया जा रहा है। वहीं सरकारी विद्यालयों में पढ़ने वाले अधिसंख्य बच्चों के माता पिता के पास स्मार्टफोन नहीं होने के कारण बच्चों के लिए ऑनलाइन शिक्षा बेमानी सी लगती है। ऐसे में गुमला जिले के राजकीयकृत मध्य विद्यालय कांसीर के शिक्षक नवीन चन्द्र झा ने विद्यालय के बच्चों की शिक्षा बाधित ना हो इसके लिए विभिन्न प्रकार के गतिविधियां संचालित कर छात्रों को शिक्षा के नए-नए प्रयोगों से जोड़े रखा। उन्होंने शिक्षा के अभिनव प्रयोगों का उपयोग करते हुए अपनी रचना धर्मिता को प्रदर्शित किया। विद्यालय के उक्त शिक्षक के प्रयास का ही परिणाम है कि विद्यालय को लर्निंग आउटकम के मूल्यांकन में शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से कांस्य प्रमाणीकरण से सम्मानित किया गया। स्वच्छता के मापदंडों पर खरा उतरने के कारण विद्यालय को मुख्यमंत्री स्वच्छ विद्यालय पुरस्कार प्राप्त हुआ। निरंतर प्रयास करते रहे। लॉकडाउन में भी वे बच्चों के घर-घर जाकर होम बेसड एडुकेशन देने का कार्य किया। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम का पालन करते हुए छात्रों को मोहल्ला क्लास के माध्यम से शिक्षा दिया।

वैसे बच्चे जिनके पास स्मार्ट फोन है उनके लिए ऑनलाइन क्विज तथा साप्ताहिक वर्चुअल क्विज के साथ-साथ यू ट्यूब चैनल के माध्यम से शिक्षा से जोड़ा गया। क्विज में राज्य के हजारों छात्र भाग लेते थे। उसमें विजेता प्रतिभागियों को ई सर्टिफिकेट भी प्रदान किया। स्वच्छता पर फोकस के लिए हैंड वॉशिंग बैरियर बनाया। विद्यालय बंद की हालत में 40 छात्रों का ऑनलाइन नामांकन किया गया। कोविड-19 के कारण समाज में व्याप्त निराशा एवं भय के वातावरण में भी छात्रों का मनोबल बना रहे इसके लिए छात्रों का जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट किया गया। देशभक्ति की भावना के लिए सेवानिवृत सैनिकों की आत्मकथा बच्चों तक पहुंचाई गई। विद्यालय को हराभरा रखने के लिए पौधरोपण, वृक्षारोपण कार्यक्रम चलाए गए इसके अंतर्गत विद्यालय में नीम एवं आम के पौधे लगाए गए। किचन गार्डन के तहत पूरे विद्यालय के खाली परिसर में आलू, बैगन, टमाटर, मूली, धनिया, मेथी, पालक आदि लगाए गए हैं जिसकी निगरानी विद्यालय की माता समिति सदस्य द्वारा किया जाता है।

