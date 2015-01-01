पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:बहन को मारी गोली, भाई का रेता गला और बेटे को कुएं में फेंका, पांच लोगों पर केस, एक गिरफ्तार

कैरो3 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों के आ जाने के डर से मारपीट करने वाले बदमाश भाग गए

जिले में कैरो प्रखण्ड थाना क्षेत्र के हनहट गांव में पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर रविवार रात लगभग 9 बजे कुछ बदमाशों ने एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्यों पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। बदमाशों ने गांव के ही सुरेश साहू के पुत्र अजय साहू (25), पुत्री रीना देवी (35), रीना देवी के पुत्र अंकित कुमार (12) पर जान लेवा हमला किया। हमले में रीना देवी की कमर के पास गोली लगी। वहीं अजय को चाकू से गले के पास रेतकर घायल कर कर दिया। वहीं मौके पर से जान बचाकर भाग रहा अंकित कुमार को अपराधियों ने पकड़ कर बगल के कुंए में फेंक दिया। हालांकि बच्चा कुएं से खुद बाहर निकल गया था।

ग्रामीणों के आ जाने के डर से मारपीट करने वाले बदमाश भाग गए। कैरो थाना पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल के बाद अपराधियों की धरपकड़ में जुट गई। रिम्स में भर्ती घायल अजय साहू ने पुलिस को दिए अपने बयान में बतलाया कि रविवार की रात तीनों खेत से कार्य कर घर लौट रहे थे। इसी बीच पूर्व से घात लगाए बैठे बदमाशों ने हमला कर दिया। इसमें गांव के ही विकास भगत (40), निरंजन पांडेय (20), अवधेश सिंह (21), संतोष पांडेय (19), अदित महतो (18) के शामिल होने की बात कही है। कैरो थाना पुलिस पांचों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। इसमें अवधेश सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

