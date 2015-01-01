पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौत:बेटे की 4 महीने पहले मौत, पर नहीं बना रहे डेथ सर्टिफिकेट

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक तरफ पुत्र की मौत से उसका परिवार शोकग्रस्त है

बिशुनपुर प्रखंड के हिसीर गांव निवासी महरंग खेरवार के पुत्र विजेंद्र खरवार की मौत पिछले 28 जुलाई 2020 को सड़क दुर्घटना में हो गई थी। यह दुर्घटना बिशुनपुर प्रखंड के चटकपुर गांव के समीप हुई थी। सड़क दुर्घटना की प्राथमिकी बिशुनपुर थाने में दर्ज की गई तथा उसके आधार पर मृतक विजेंद्र खरवार के शव का पोस्टमार्टम भी सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया। लेकिन घटना के 4 माह बीत जाने के बाद भी उसके परिजन को विजेंद्र खरवार का मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र प्रखंड प्रशासन नहीं मुहैया कराया है। एक तरफ पुत्र की मौत से उसका परिवार शोकग्रस्त है।

वहीं प्रखंड प्रशासन के द्वारा मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र नहीं बनाए जाने के कारण उसे सड़क दुर्घटना में मिलने वाला सरकारी मुआवजा भी नहीं प्राप्त हो रहा है। मृतक के पिता कई बार बीडीओ से आवेदन पत्र देकर मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र बनाने की मांग की लेकिन प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी उसे हर बार यह कह कर वापस भेज देते हैं कि उसका मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र प्रखंड से नहीं बनाया जाएगा। अंत में मृतक के पिता ने उपायुक्त को आवेदन देकर मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने की मांग की है। इस संबंध में बिशुनपुर प्रखंड के वरीय प्रभारी और एलआरडीसी सुषमा नीलम सोरेंग ने बिशुनपुर के प्रखंड पदाधिकारी को मृतक का मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र बनाने का निर्देश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें