घटना:दामाद और उसके दोस्त के साथ घर से बाहर निकली महिला की हत्या, तालाब से मिला शव

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना की सूचना के बाद दूसरे दिन पहुंची पुलिस, मृतका का दामाद व उसका दोस्त फरार

बिशुनपुर प्रखंड के गुरदरी थाना क्षेत्र के चटकपुर में अपराधियों ने गांव के ही 35 वर्षीय महिला राजमनिया देवी की लाठी पीट कर हत्या कर दी। साक्ष्य छुपाने के लिए शव को गांव के ही तालाब में फेंक दिया। तालाब में शव मिलने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना बुधवार को पुलिस को दी। लेकिन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने में पुलिस को 15 घंटे से अधिक समय लगा। गुरुवार की सुबह पुलिस घटनास्थल पहुंची और शव को तालाब से बाहर निकाला। फिलहाल हत्या के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। आपसी विवाद में हत्या की आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है।

घटना के बाद मृतका के दामाद जगदीश उरांव व दामाद का दोस्त फरार है। पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है। बताया जाता है कि राजमनिया घर में ही रहकर खेती बारी का काम करती थी। बुधवार को उनके घर दामाद और उसका एक दोस्त मेहमानी आए थे। दामाद व उसके दोस्त ने शराब मांगी। दामाद ने छोटी साली रोशनी कुमारी को शराब लाने को कहा, लेकिन उसने इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद दामाद व उसके दोस्त राजमनिया को साथ लेकर घर से निकले और देर शाम तक वापस नहीं लौटे। परिजनों ने खोजबीन की, लेकिन पता नहीं चला। ग्रामीणों ने राजमनिया का शव गांव के तालाब में तैरता हुआ देख इसकी सूचना उसके पति बलराम उरांव को दी। मृतका की आंख और चेहरे में गंभीर जख्म के निशान थे। उसके बायं हाथ में 10 रुपए का एक नोट भी था। घटनास्थल की छानबीन करने पर पुलिस को कुछ दूर सड़क पर खून के धब्बे पड़े भी मिले हैं।

