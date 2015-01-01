पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:ट्रांसफर-पोस्टिंग, पत्थर-बालू की तस्करी और लूट में जुटी है राज्य सरकार- भाजपा

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • गुमला और लोहरदगा में जिला व प्रखंड मुख्यालयों पर हेमंत सरकार के विरुद्ध भाजपा की ओर से दिया गया धरना

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राज्य स्तरीय कार्यक्रम के तहत गुमला और लोहरदगा जिला मुख्यालय समेत सभी प्रखंडों में एक दिवसीय धरना-प्रदर्शन किया गया। झारखंड प्रदेश भाजपा के निर्देशानुसार राज्य में व्याप्त विभिन्न समस्याओं और राज्य सरकार की विफलताओं के विरोध व केंद्र के कृषि कानून के समर्थन में भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार के नेतृत्व में प्रखंड कार्यालय के समीप एकदिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया गया। साथ ही धरना समाप्ति के बाद भाजपा द्वारा महामहिम राज्यपाल के नाम प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंप कर अविलंब करवाई की मांग की गई।

जिला महामंत्री मिशिर कुजूर ने कहा कि राज्य में गरीब, आदिवासी बहन-बेटियां की इज्जत भी सुरक्षित नहीं रह गई है। रोजगार की तलाश में लाेग पलायन करने को विवश हो गए हैं। ऐसी परिस्थिति में हेमंत सरकार लूट-खसोट, ट्रांसफर-पोस्टिंग खनिजों, पत्थर- बालू की तस्करी में जुटी है। मौके पर मिशिर कुजूर, सत्यनारायण पटेल, दामोदर कसेरा, शिवदयाल गोप, जगमोहन नायक, गौरी किंडो, सोनामणी उराईन, अमरमणी उराईन, सावित्री मेहता, सतीष गुप्ता, अरविंद मिश्रा, संजय वर्मा, दिनेश साहु, सविन्द्र सिंह, सुबा एलबुन तिग्गा समेत कई भाजपाई मौजूद थे। आदर व घाघरा मंडल ने संयुक्त रूप से एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में बुधवार को किया। इस दौरान किसान मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय सदस्य भिखारी भगत पूर्व विधायक रमेश उरांव, अशोक उरांव, रामनंदन साहू, श्याम किशोर पाठक, गोपाल गोप, मनोज केवट, मुरली मनोहर सिंह, अरुणजय सिंह, प्रदीप प्रसाद, बिपिन बिहारी सिंह, अनिल प्रसाद, श्याम साहू, अजीत साहू, आशीष सोनी, आशीष सिंह, सुजीत गोस्वामी, तेजू महतो, बालो राम, लक्ष्मी बड़ाईक, सूर्यमुनि उरांव व ललिता देवी सहित कई लोग मौजूद थे।

