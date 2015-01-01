पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना:हड़ताल का असर, बंद रही सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी, बगैर इलाज लौटे 900 मरीज

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों के ट्रेनिंग के बाद सर्जरी की छूट का विरोध, क्लिनिकों व अस्पतालों में ताले
  • सदर अस्पताल के मुख्य दरवाजे के समीप करीब 40 डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर बैठे रहे

केंद्र के फैसले के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) ने आह्वान पर जिले के सदर अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को इमरजेंसी सेवा को छोड़ ओपीडी सेवा पूरी तरह ठप रही। सदर अस्पताल के मुख्य दरवाजे के समीप करीब 40 चिकित्सक हड़ताल पर बैठे रहे। वहीं प्राइवेट क्लिनिक में भी ताले लटके रहे। प्राइवेट क्लिनिक के डॉक्टर भी अस्पताल के मुख्य गेट में हड़ताल पर बैठकर अपने आक्रोश का इजहार किया। इस कारण दूर दराज से इलाज के लिए आने वाले मरीजों को भारी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी।

सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी सेवा में प्रत्येक दिन पहुंचने वाले करीब 300 मरीज बगैर इलाज के घर लौट गए। इधर प्राइवेट क्लिनिक पहुंचने वाले करीब 600 मरीज भी इलाज से महरूम रहे। आईएमए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को ब्रिज कोर्स कराकर ऑपरेशन की अनुमति देने का विरोध कर रहा है। आईएमए का मानना है कि सरकार के इस फैसले से मिक्सोपैथी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। इससे पहले आईएमए ने 8 दिसंबर को भी फैसले के विरुद्ध प्रदर्शन किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें