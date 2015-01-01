पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर-घर आएंगी लक्ष्मी:महिलाओं को लुभा रहे हैं स्टाइलिश सोने-चांदी के जेवरात, 500 वाहन बुक

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • दुर्गा पूजा के बाद बेहतर बाजार की उम्मीद, धनतेरस-दीपावली पर रौनक बढ़ी, गुमला शहर में सजे प्रतिष्ठान, ऑफरों की बारिश

त्योहारी मौसम में दुर्गा पूजा के बाद बेहतर बाजार की उम्मीद बढ़ गई है। धनतेरस और दीपावली को लेकर गुमला शहर में रौनक बढ़ने लगी है। 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस पर ऑटोमोबाइल्स, ज्वेलरी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स कारोबारियों ने बेहतर कारोबार की उम्मीद जताई है। यही वजह है कि इन सेक्टरों में ऑफरों की बारिश के साथ धनतेरस की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। सरकार की अनलॉक में छूट देने से दुर्गा पूजा में बाजार को रफ्तार मिली थी। ऐसे में सभी व्यवसायियों को पिछले वर्ष की तरह ही इस धनतेरस में बेहतर कारोबार की उम्मीद है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रतिष्ठानों में वाहन व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान मंगवाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं ज्वेलरी दुकानों में आधुनिक डिजाइनों के सोने-चांदी के जेवर सेट मंगवाए गए हैं। हालांकि धनतेरस में अभी कुछ दिन है, पर इसकी तैयारी में बाजार अभी से सजने लगे हैं।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के लेटेस्ट मॉडल उपलब्ध, उपहार भी

मेन रोड स्थित हिन्दुस्तान एजेंसी के संचालक सुमित कुमार अग्रवाल ने बताया कि धनतेरस-दीपावली को देखते हुए ग्राहकों के लिए एक से बढ़कर एक ऑफर लाया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि जीरो प्रतिशत में बिना ब्याज के फाइनेंस की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। साथ ही कैश बैक की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध है। सुमित ने बताया कि एजेंसी में फ्रीज, कूलर, वाशिंग मशीन, एलइडी, मोबाइल व फर्नीचर के सारे लेटेस्ट मॉडल के समान उपलब्ध हैं। सभी खरीदारी पर गिफ्ट उपलब्ध है।

गतिशील ऑटो में ऑफर, गाड़ियों की बुकिंग शुरू

सिसई रोड स्थित गतिशील ऑटो एजेंसी ने संचालक अभिषेक कुमार ने बताया कि धनतेरस में कोविड-19 का कोई असर नहीं है। इसमें धान कटनी का असर दिख रहा है। धनतेरस के समय किसान अपने खेतों में धान कटनी के काम में लगे हैं। फिर भी आठ सौ गाड़ी की डिमांड की गई है। मात्र 500 गाड़ी अभी तक मिल सकी है। 300 गाड़ी और चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि धनतेरस में हर गाड़ी की खरीदारी पर निश्चित उपहार दिया जाएगा, इसके लिए बुकिंग प्रारंभ है।

