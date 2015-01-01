पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेतावनी:नक्सली सरेंडर करें, मिलेगा योजनाओं का लाभ, नहीं तो गोली खानी होगी

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपी ने घाघरा के गांवों का दौरा किया, लोगों को किया प्रेरित, नक्सलियों को चेतावनी

नक्सलवाद के खात्मे व गांवों में सूचना तंत्र मजबूत करने के लिए एसपी हृदीप पी जनार्दनन ने नई मुहिम शुरू की है। एसपी ने शनिवार को टीम के साथ सुदूर गांवों में जाकर ग्रामीणों के बच्चों से जनरल नॉलेज का सवाल पूछे और सही जवाब देने पर उन्हें इनाम स्वरूप नगद राशि भी दी। एसपी की इस मुहिम के बाद गांवों में इसका खासा प्रभाव भी देखा जा रहा है। नक्सलियों के भय के कारण कल तक पुलिस से दूरी बनाकर रहने वाले ग्रामीण अब पुलिस के करीब आते दिख रहे हैं। बताया जाता है कि इससे पुलिस का सूचना तंत्र काफी मजबूत होगा। एसपी अभियान एसपी बिजेंद्र मिश्र, इंस्पेक्टर व थानेदार कुंदन कुमार के साथ शनिवार को घाघरा प्रखंड के विभिन्न गांवों का दौरा किया।

इस दौरान हापामुनि स्थित महामाया मां के मंदिर जा कर माथा टेक क्षेत्र की जनता के अमन-चैन की कामना की। नवडीहा, चुंदरी, हापामुनी गम्हरिया, बदरी, शिकवार, घोड़ा टांगर व पुटो समेत कई गांव का दौरा किया। एसपी ने कहा कि नक्सली सरेंडर करें। उन्हें सरकार की ओर से घोषित योजनाओं का लाभ दिया जाएगा। सरेंडर नहीं करने पर नक्सली गोली खाने के लिए तैयार रहें। किसी भी नक्सली और अपराधियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से कहा कि किसी भी तरह की आपराधिक गतिविधि लूटपाट, डकैती जैसे किसी भी संदिग्ध व्यक्ति गांव में घूमे या किसी भी तरह का असामाजिक कार्य करें इसकी सूचना तुरंत थाना को दे त्वरित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अपराध मुक्त क्षेत्र बनाने का हमारा जो अभियान है इससे आप सभी ग्रामीण जुड़े ताकि क्षेत्र से अपराध को हटाया जा सके। दोस्ताना रिश्ता रखकर पुलिस के साथ कदम से कदम मिलाकर चले। इस दौरान गांव के युवक-युवतियों को फुटबॉल का वितरण किया साथ ही रास्ते में जितने भी छोटे-छोटे बच्चे मिले उन सभी बच्चों को बिस्किट टॉफी एसपी के द्वारा दिया गया साथ ही पढ़ाई करने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें