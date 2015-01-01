पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:जनता दरबार में फरियादी ने डीलर पर मृतक के नाम से राशन उठाव करने का लगाया अाराेप

गुमला11 घंटे पहले
उपायुक्त के साप्ताहिक जनता दरबार में कामडारा प्रखण्ड के चंदाटोली गांव के ग्रामीणों ने राशन डीलर पर मृत व्यक्ति के नाम से राशन उठाव कर स्वयं उसका लाभ उठाने आरोप लगाया। इस पर उपायुक्त ने अपर समाहर्ता सह जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी को जाँच कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया।

एक अन्य मामले में कामडारा के ग्रामीणों ने बली इंडेन ग्रामीण गैस वितरक द्वारा कामडारा प्रखण्ड में गैस वितरण में प्रति गैस सिलिंडर निर्धारित दर से अधिक कीमत लेने की शिकायत की है। निर्धारित दर प्रति सिलिंडर 651.50 रुपए न लेकर प्रति सिलिंडर 675 से 680 रुपए लेने की शिकायत की।

उपायुक्त ने इस पर भी जांच कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। एक अन्य मामले में पालकोट निवासी मुन्नू मुक्ता कुमारी पिता रामबानेश्वर साहु ने आवास योजना का लाभ दिलाने की गुहार उपायुक्त से लगाई है। उपायुक्त को दिए आवेदन में मुक्ता मुन्नू कुमारी ने बताया है कि वह दोनों पैर से 70 प्रतिशत दिव्यांग है।

साथ ही बताया है कि अपना आवास नहीं होने के कारण मुझे अत्यंत कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता है। सदर प्रखण्ड के जोराडांड़ देवनगर, जोराडांड़ पुतरीगढ़ा एवं नदी टोली गम्हरिया के ग्रामीणों ने गांव में नया पुल निर्माण, नवाडीह मोड़ से जोराडांड़ पुतरीगढ़ा तक सड़क निर्माण, स्वच्छ पेयजल के लिए जलमीनार का निर्माण एवं ट्रांसफार्मर पुनः स्थापन कर विद्युत आपूर्ति सुचारू कराने की गुहार लगाई है।

इसके अलावा जनता दरबार में 03 बालिकाओं ने कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय विद्यालय में नामांकन हेतु, 01 फरियादी ने कूप निर्माण, एक फरियादी ने गैरमजरूआ जमीन का बंदोबस्ती पर्चा देकर आवास योजना का लाभ दिलाने हेतु उपायुक्त को आवेदन सौंपा। जिस पर उपायुक्त ने संबंधित विभागों को पत्र जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है।

