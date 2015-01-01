पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फरियाद:दिव्यांग महिला ने उपायुक्त से कहा-रहेक ले घर नखे, खाईक ले कचिया नखे, कोनो उपाय कइर दे

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने अधिकारियों को दिव्यांग महिला को सारी सुविधा मुहैया कराने का दिया निर्देश

साहब मोर जगन चलेक ले गोड़ (पैर) नखे, कैसनों दूसर कर सहारा लेइके जहां-तहां जाइना, रहेक ले घर नखे, खाईक ले कचिया नखे, ठंडा भी बइढ़ जाइएहे गर्म कपड़ा भी नखे कोनो उपाय कइर दे। ये बातें जिला मुख्यालय से 18 किमी दूर स्थित चेचे पाठ गांव के झुबली उराईन ने जिले के उपायुक्त से हाथ जोड़कर कहा। जिले के उपायुक्त शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा एनआईसी के वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग हाउस से वीसी से लौटकर अपने वाहन में बैठने जा रहे थे।

उस वक्त दिव्यांग महिला एक घंटे बैठकर जिले के अधिकारी का इंतजार कर रही थी। जैसे ही उपायुक्त निकले उनसे आरजू विनती की। उपायुक्त ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आईटीडीए के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर इंदू गुप्ता को निर्देश दिया कि समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी को फोन कर इन्हें समुचित व्यवस्था दी जाए। इसके बाद उपायुक्त चल दिए। थोड़ी देर बाद इंदु गुप्ता व समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी सीता पुष्पा ने आकर दिव्यांग महिला को सर्वप्रथम खाना खिलाया ।

