पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घटना:हत्या का मुख्य आरोपी रांची में देखा गया, दो सहयोगी गिरफ्तार

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कभी वह अपने छुपने का ठिकाना लोहरदगा तो कभी रांची को बना रहा है

जिले का चर्चित भाई-बहन हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी आनंद तिग्गा अभी भी पुलिस के चंगुल से दूर है। पुलिस आनंद की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर दबिश बनाए हुए है।लगातार उसके छुपने वाले संदिग्ध ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है। रविवार को पुलिस आनंद के दो सहयोगियों को रांची से पकड़ कर लाई है। इनमें घाघरा के रहने वाला संजय इंदवार व टोटो का रहने वाला राजा शामिल है। फिलहाल पुलिस दोनों को अपने कस्टडी में रखकर पूछताछ कर रही है। घटना के बाद से आनंद पुलिस से बचने के लिए लगातार जगह बदल रहा है।

कभी वह अपने छुपने का ठिकाना लोहरदगा तो कभी रांची को बना रहा है। पिछले दिनों उसे रांची में घूमते हुए देखा गया था। इसी दौरान उसकी भेंट संजय व राजा से हुई थी। दोनों से मिलने पर उसने खाने पीने का पैसा खत्म होने की बात कहकर मदद करने की गुहार लगाई थी। इसपर संजय तो उसकी मदद नहीं कर पाया था। लेकिन राजा ने उसे तीन सौ रुपये दिए थे। दोनों ने इस बात की पुष्टि पूछताछ के दौरान पुलिस के पास की है। साथ ही पुलिस को आनंद के छुपने के कई ठिकानों की जानकारी भी दी है।अब पुलिस आनंद की गिरफ्तारी के लिए अपना केंद्र बिंदु रांची को बनाकर छापेमारी कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें