कार्रवाई:माइक्रो कंपनी लूट कांड में तीन गिरफ्तार

भरनो7 घंटे पहले
  • आराेपियाें के पास से 2000 नगद, दो मोबाइल, गोली, लुटा गया बैग व बाइक बरामद

भरनो मुख्यालय स्थित कैशपोर माइक्रो कंपनी के दफ्तर से 12 नवम्बर को हुए लूट कांड के तीन आरोपियों को पुलिस ने धर दबोचा, जिसमे भरनो थाना क्षेत्र के लौंगा गांव निवासी इम्तियाज अंसारी उर्फ बिष्णु, भंडरा थाना क्षेत्र के कसपुर डीपाटोली गांव निवासी मेहंदी अंसारी और भंडरा थाना क्षेत्र के बलसोता गाओं निवासी मोजाहिद अंसारी उर्फ छोटू शामिल है। इन तीनों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गुरुवार को जेल भेज दिया।

इस लूट कांड में तीन आरोपी सिसई थाना क्षेत्र के छारदा गांव निवासी अनिल उरांव, सेन्हा थाना क्षेत्र के आर्यन लेहडी, भरनो थाना क्षेत्र के लौंगा गांव निवासी संजय खत्री शामिल थे, जो फरार बताए जा रहे है। गुरुवार को थाना प्रभारी अनिल गुप्ता प्रेस कांफ्रेंस आयोजित कर बताया कि लूट कांड में तीन आरोपी पकड़े गए हैं, बहुत जल्द तीन और फरार आरोपी पकड़ लिए जाएंगे।

उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि लूट कांड की वारदात के बाद आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करते हुए पुलिस अधीक्षक गुमला के निर्देशानुसार अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी गुमला के नेतृत्व में एक एसआईटी टीम का गठन कर आरोपियों को तलाश में रात दिन एक कर दी और सीसीटीवी फुटेज और गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर आरोपी पकड़े गए।

थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि लूट कांड के आरोपियों द्वारा अपना अपराध स्वीकार करते हुए यह भी बताया कि महीने दिन पहले बरन्दा और सिसई में फाइनेंस कंपनी के साथ मारपीट और लूट की घटना को यही आरोपियों द्वारा अंजाम दिया गया था। जो पुलिस के लिए सर दर्द बना हुआ था।

