पिकनिक स्पॉट:बाघमुंडा फॉल में चट्टानाें से टकराती जल की तीन धाराएं, अभी से देखने आने लगे सैलानी

गुमला2 घंटे पहले
  • कोयल नदी की कल-कल करती जलधारा के साथ प्रकृति के मनोरम दृश्य काे पास से निहारने व कैमरे में कैद करने का माेह नहीं छाेड़ पाते हैं सैलानी

कश्मीर की वादियों का मजा और प्रकृति के मनोरम दृश्य का अनुपम नजारा देखना हो तो एक बार गुमला जिले के कामडारा व बसिया प्रखंड के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र पर स्थित पर्यटक स्थल बाघमुंडा जलप्रपात पर अवश्य पधारें। यहां पर प्रकृति की अनुपम छंटा और ऊंचाई से गिरने वाले जलप्रपात की कल-कल करती धारा नदी के रूप में तब्दील हो जाती है जो लोगों को बरबस अपनी ओर आकर्षित करती है।

वहीं नदी के किनारे चारों तरफ बिछी रेत सैलानियों के लिए खेल का मैदान और डांस फ्लोर का मजा देती है। जो यहां पर एक बार आता है उसका मन बार-बार यहां आने को करता है। बाघमुंडा जलप्रपात पर सैलानियाें की भीड़ लगने लगी है। नववर्ष पर यहां जुटने वाली भीड़ प्रकृति के मनोरम दृश्य का अनुपम नजारा काे निहारते नहीं थकती है। हालांकि पिकनिक मनाने के लिए खाना बनाने की सामग्री लेकर आना होगा।

कई जगह धंसता है बालू और फिसलन भी, पर्यटकों को सावधानी बरतना जरूरी

कोयल नदी की बहती हुई कल-कल करती जलधारा जब बाघमुंडा जलप्रपात तक पहुंचती है तो वहां से नदी की तीन अलग-अलग धाराएं निकलती है। अलग-अलग दिशाओं से चट्टानों के बीच से होते हुए नदी में जब जल धारा गिरती है ताे चट्टानों से टकरा कर बाघ के आकर की दिखती है, जिसके कारण इस जलप्रपात का नाम बाघमुंडा पड़ा। वहीं बहते पानी व चट्टान होने के कारण जगह-जगह फिसलन है। इसलिए सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है। बहती नदी के किनारा पर कुछ जगहों पर धंसने योग्य (चोर बालू) है, जिस पर चलने से आप धंस सकते हैं।

