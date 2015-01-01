पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सूर्योपासना:अाज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने का मुहूर्त शाम 5.10 से 5.15 बजे तक

गुमला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खरना की पूजा करती छठ व्रती।
  • खरना प्रसाद ग्रहण के साथ व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू

सूर्य उपासना का महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवर को खरना का धार्मिक अनुष्ठान पूरा किया गया। खरना पूजन के लिए छठ मइया के लिए माटी के चूल्हे पर नए बर्तन में गुड़ व चावल से खीर बनाई गई। इसके अलावा गुड़ की पुड़ियां, सादी पुड़ियां और अलग-अलग प्रकार की मिठाइयां बनाकर छठ मइया के लिए केले के पत्ते में प्रसाद निकाला गया। छठ मइया को भोग लगाने के बाद व्रतियों ने इसी प्रसाद को ग्रहण किया।

इस प्रसाद को ग्रहण करने के बाद से व्रतियों का लगभग 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। अब व्रती उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के बाद ही भोजन का सेवन करेंगी। वहीं खरना के बाद से खीर भोजन का महाप्रसाद खाने के लिए घरों में श्रद्धालुओं का तांता लगा रहा, जो देर रात तक जारी रहा।

शुक्रवार को व्रती तालाबों व जलाशयों में डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए आस्था की डुबकी लगाएंगी। जबकि अगले दिन शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही नेम निष्ठा का यह पर्व संपन्न हो जाएगा। जिसके बाद भक्तों के बीच प्रसाद का वितरण किया जाएगा।

छठ घाट जाने वाले मार्ग रोशनी से जगमगाएंगे

शहरी क्षेत्र के छठ घाटों के लिए जाने वाले मार्ग रोशनी से जगमगाएंगे। ताकि श्रद्धालुओं को परेशानी न हो। हालांकि लाइटिंग का कार्य निजी संस्थाओं के माध्यम से ही कराया गया है। वहीं घाटो में फल, दुध आदि वितरण के लिए स्टॉल भी तैयार हो रहे है। इधर घाटों की सफाई का कार्य भी पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। तालाबों के उपरी हिस्से पूरी तरह साफ हो गए है। किंतु तालाब का पानी अब भी पूरी तरह से साफ नहीं हो पाया है। इधर छठ महापर्व को लेकर लोगों में भारी उत्साह है।

पालकोट में ऊंचे दाम में बिके फल, केला 100 रु. तक महंगा, पर उत्साह कम नहीं

पालकोट रोड स्थित जग्गू फल दुकान के संचालक जग्गू साव ने बताया कि इस बार फल के दामाें में वृद्धि हुई है। इसका मुख्य कारण कोरोना संक्रमण है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे फल रांची के मंडी से लेते है। केला कांधी में 100 रुपए तक की वृद्धि हुई है। वही अन्य फलों की कीमत में भी इजाफा हुआ है।

प्रारंभिक समय में तो श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ खरीदारी के लिए कम थी। किंतु छठ घाटों में छठ करने की अनुमति मिलने के बाद से खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। लोगों में छठ पूजा के लिए भारी उत्साह है। लोगों ने फलों की खरीदारी की।

छठ घाटों में सुरक्षा की पूरी व्यवस्था रहेगी महिला पुलिसकर्मियों की भी तैनाती : एसपी

एसपी ह्रदीप पी जनार्दनन ने कहा कि छठ पूजा में शांति व्यवस्था बनी रहे। इसके लिए प्रशासन पूरी तरह से तैयार है। सभी छठ घाटों में सुरक्षा की पूरी व्यवस्था रहेगी। पर्याप्त संख्या के अनुरूप पुरूष के अलावे महिला पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती भी सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से घाटों में की गई है।

किसी प्रकार की सूचना के लिए कंट्रोल रूम, डायल 100 व उनके मोबाइल नंबर 9431706376 में संपर्क स्थापित किया जा सकता है। इधर छठ पर्व को लेकर खरीदारी में तेजी आई। जिनके घरों में पूजा हो रही है वे सुबह से ही बाजार पहुंच गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें