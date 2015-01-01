पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:लोहरदगा में हिंडाल्को के खिलाफ मशाल जुलूस आज

लोहरदगा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उचित भाड़ा और उचित एरियर देने की है मांग

हिंडाल्को कंपनी की धांधली और मनमानी के खिलाफ ट्रक मालिकों का विरोध प्रदर्शन 11 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा। जिसके तहत 11 दिसंबर की शाम चार बजे से साइडिंग अनलोडिंग गेट के पास से मशाल जुलूस निकाला जाएगा। जो बाबा मठ होते हुए हिंडाल्को (कार्यालय) मुख्यालय कचहरी रोड तक जाएगा।

बताया गया कि गुरदरी, सेरेंगदाग, जालिम, भैंसबथान, विमरला, अमतीपानी, कुजाम चलने वाले ट्रक मालिकों की यह मांग है कि कंपनी जो गलत समझौता अनिबंधित एसोसिएशन के साथ की है उसको रद्द किया जाए और पूरा भाड़ा 4 वर्षों की वृद्धि को जोड़कर एरियर का भुगतान करें, ताकि ट्रक मालिकाेें को उचित भाड़ा और उचित एरियर मिल सके। कहा गया जब तक कंपनी इन मांगों को पूरा नहीं करती है कंपनी के खिलाफ आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

लोहरदगा गुमला ट्रक ऑनर एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष कंवलजीत सिंह ने सभी ट्रक मालिकों से अपील की है कि इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल होकर अपनी एकजुटता का परिचय दें। क्योंकि कंपनी अपने कुछ चहेते लोगों के माध्यम से ट्रक मालिकों को झूठ सच कह कर बरगलाने का काम कर रही हैं।

