घटना:ट्रैक्टर चालक की पिटाई, नपकर्मियों ने की हड़ताल

गुमला3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जमादार रवींद्र गोप ने बताया कर्मियों के साथ इस प्रकार की घटना होती है

नगर परिषद के ट्रैक्टर चालक अमित तिग्गा की पिटाई के बाद उग्र सफाई कर्मियों ने कार्य का बहिष्कार कर दिया। सोमवार को कर्मियों ने शहरी इलाके में साफ-सफाई का काम नहीं किया। इस कारण जगह-जगह गंदगी का नजारा देखने को मिला। जमादार रवींद्र गोप ने बताया कर्मियों के साथ इस प्रकार की घटना होती है। लेकिन कोई ठोस पहल नहीं की जाती है। सोमवार की सुबह 8 : 30 बजे ट्रैक्टर चालक अमित तिग्गा अन्य कर्मियों के साथ पालकोट रोड पर नप कार्यालय के पास सड़क पर पड़े कचरे को उठाने का काम कर रहा था।

इसी दौरान डिस्नरी मुहल्ला के विशाल सहित तीन लोगों ने अमित के साथ मारपीट कर दी। उसे डंडे से पीटा गया। मौके पर मौजूद अन्य कर्मियों के हस्तक्षेप के बाद अमित को बचाया गया। सदर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने के लिए आवेदन दिया गया है। इस संबंध में नगर परिषद उपाध्यक्ष कलीम अख्तर ने कहा कि कर्मी के साथ मारपीट की घटना निंदनीय है।

