हत्या:बिहार से झारखंड आए दो फेरी वालों का अपहरण के बाद हत्या

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • बिहार के सीतामढ़ी के रहने वाले है दोनों मृतक

बिहार राज्य के सीतामढ़ी व मोतिहारी से रोजी रोटी की तलाश में साड़ी बेचने वाले दो फेरी वाले युवकों का अपहरण के बाद हत्या किए जाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। पुलिस ने दोनों युवकों यथा 29 वर्षीय रंजीत कुमार साह पिता रामवृत साह ग्राम गड़पा जिला सीतामढ़ी व 25 वर्षीय रंजीत कुमार साह पिता गजेंद्र साह ग्राम बहरवा थाना ढाका जिला मोतिहारी बिहार का शव गुरुवार को देर शाम सिसई थाना क्षेत्र के नगर सिसकारी गांव से पश्चिम क्षेत्र स्थित मतला पहाड़ से बरामद की है। दाेनाें का नाम रंजीत कुमार साह ही है। दोनों को लाठी डंडे से पीट कर हत्या किया गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों युवक बिहार के रहने वाले अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ विगत चार वर्षों से सिसई के कॉलेज रोड में किराए के मकान में रहकर घूम घूम कर साड़ी बेचने का काम करते थे। मंगलवार को दोनों एक बाइक में सवार होकर सुबह करीब 9 बजे फेरी के लिए निकले थे। इनके साथ एक अन्य बाइक में संतोष कुमार नामक साथी भी निकला था। संतोष नगर के रास्ते मे फेरी के लिए चला गया।जबकि दोनों रंजीत ललमटिया के रास्ते करंज की ओर फेरी के लिए निकल गए। देर शाम को फेरी करने के बाद संतोष वापस लौट आया। जबकि दोनों रंजीत वापस नही लौटे।इस पर उसके साथियों ने उन्हें ढूंढना मुनासिब नहीं समझा। जब दूसरे दिन बुधवार को भी दोनों वापस नहीं लौटे तब देर शाम को उसके साथी उन्हें ढूंढने निकले। साथ ही करंज थाना पहुंचकर दोनों की गुमशुदगी का रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाते हुए खोजबीन की गुहार लगाई। इधर करंज पुलिस सिसई पुलिस से संपर्क कर गुमशुदगी की जानकारी दी। तब प्लान कर सिसई, बसिया व करंज की पुलिस पांच भागो में विभक्त होकर दोनों युवकों की तलाश तेज की।

