शपथ:994 बूथों पर मनाया गया मतदाता दिवस, मतदान की दिलाई गई शपथ

गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • मतदाताओं की संख्या 07 लाख 17 हजार 452 तक पहुंची

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस गुमला जिला मुख्यालय सहित जिले के सभी 994 मतदान केंद्रों पर मनाया गया। जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह उपायुक्त गुमला शिशिर कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि 25 जनवरी 1950 को भारत निर्वाचन आयोग का गठन किया गया था। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के 60 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर वर्ष 2011 से प्रत्येक वर्ष 25 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने छूटे हुए तथा वैसे व्यक्ति जिनका नाम अबतक मतदाता सूची में नहीं जुड़ पाया है, उन्हें संबंधित मतदान केंद्रों पर जाकर अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ने हेतु प्रेरित किया। प्रत्येक नागरिक जिनकी उम्र 18 वर्ष हो चुकी है, वे मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम दर्ज कराते हुए देश के सुदृढ़ प्रजातंत्र हेतु बृहत्तर सहभागिता निभाएं।

मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने ई-एपिक मतदाता पहचान पत्र लॉन्च किया है। वैसे नए मतदाता जिनका मतदाता सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 के दौरान मोबाइल नंबर के साथ नाम दर्ज हुआ है, वे 25 से 31 जनवरी तक ई-एपिक मतदाता पहचान पत्र ऑनलाइन वोटर हेल्पलाइन मोबाइल एप्प के माध्यम से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने आमजनों से किसी भी प्रकार की शिकायत अथवा सहयोग के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 1950 पर संपर्क करने की अपील की। उन्होंने विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 में गुमला जिला द्वारा पूरे राज्य में तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त करने पर इस कार्यक्रम में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देने वाले प्रत्येक पदाधिकारी, बी.एल.ओ. एवं कर्मचारियों के कार्यों की सराहना की।इससे पूर्व सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सह ईआरओ रवि आनंद ने स्वागत भाषण दिया। उन्होंने ने बताया कि गुमला जिलांतर्गत कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या 07 लाख 17 हजार 452 है। मतदाता सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 के दौरान 18-19 वर्ष पूर्ण करने वाले नए कुल 5561 मतदाताओं का नाम सूची में दर्ज करने हेतु निबंधित किया गया है।

