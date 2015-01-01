पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुहार:पत्नी अपने दो बच्चों के साथ गायब बहनोई ने साला पर ही लगाया आरोप

गुमला4 घंटे पहले
  • घोड़ाटांगर निवासी कामेश्वर ने थाना प्रभारी-एसपी से बरामदगी की गुहार लगाई

घाघरा थाना अंतर्गत घोड़ाटांगर निवासी कामेश्वर महली ने थाना प्रभारी व एसपी को आवेदन देकर अपने बड़े साला चंदर लोहरा पर पत्नी व दो बच्चों को गायब करने का आरोप लगाया है। साथ ही प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई करते हुए परिवार की सकुशल बरामदगी की गुहार लगाई है। आवेदन में कामेश्वर ने कहा है कि 11 वर्ष पूर्व उसने ननकी देवी से प्रेम विवाह किया था। इस प्रेम विवाह से नाराज होकर बड़े साला चंदर शुरू से ही विरोध कर रहा था। इसके बावजूद मैंने व ननकी ने विवाह किया और हम दोनों के तीन बच्चे हैं। अभी कुछ समय पहले मैं मजदूरी करने रांची गया था। इसी समय पत्नी जो उस समय गर्भवती थी, बच्चों के साथ मायके चली गई।

वहां एक सप्ताह रहने के बाद चंदर पत्नी व बच्चों को आधा रास्ता पहुंचा कर वापस चला गया। घर आने के बाद पत्नी ने मृत बच्चे को जन्म दिया। जिससे उसकी तबीयत भी बिगड़ने लगी। मेरे द्वारा पूछताछ करने पर पत्नी ने बताया कि चंदर ने उसे मेडिकल स्टोर से दवा खरीदकर दिया था। वही दवा खाने के बाद बच्चा खराब हो गया। इसके बाद मैं पुन: काम करने रांची चला गया। जब वहां से दशहरा के समय घर आया, तो देखा कि घर पर कोई नहीं है। सगे-संबंधियों से पता लगाने पर मालूम हुआ कि पत्नी बड़ा बेटा को छोड़कर चंदर के साथ बाकी दो बच्चों को लेकर कहीं चली गई है। बड़े बेटे ने बताया कि चंदर मां को लगातार घर छोड़ने व अपने साथ जाने का दबाव बना रहा था। इस कारण मां उसके साथ चली गई। कामेश्वर का कहना है कि चंदर मुझसे पुरानी दुश्मनी के कारण पत्नी व बच्चों को गायब कर दिया है और मुझे डर है कि वो उनलोगों को नुकसान न पहुंचा दे।

