तलाश:पलामू के कबरा कला में छिपा है हजारों साल पुराना इतिहास, तलाशने पहुंची टीम

हैदरनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें खेतों से प्राप्त हजारों वर्ष पुरानी सामग्रियां दिखायी

पलामू जिला के अपर समाहर्ता सुरजीत कुमार सिंह ने हैदरनगर प्रखंड अंतर्गत कबरा कला गांव स्थित पुरातात्विक महत्व के स्थलों का अवलोकन व वहां खोज में मिली प्राचीन वस्तुओं के बारे में जानकारी ली। साथ में हुसैनाबाद के एसडीओ कमलेश्वर नारायण व हैदरनगर के बीडीओ राहुल देव भी शामिल थे। ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें खेतों से प्राप्त हजारों वर्ष पुरानी सामग्रियां दिखायी।

साथ में मौजूद पुरातत्वविद व खोज में अग्रणी भूमिका में शामिल रहे शिक्षक अंगद किशोर ने भी अधिकारियों को एक-एक प्रचीन वस्तुओं के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने बताया कि कबरा कला में नवपाषाण काल से लगातार ब्रिटिश काल के अवशेष मिलते हैं। 2018 में भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण रांची शाखा ने यहां उत्खनन किया था। अपर समाहर्ता ने कहा कि कबरा कला गांव ऐतिहासिक धरोहर है। जिसे बचाने की जरूरत है। एसडीओ ने ग्रामीणों से पुरातात्विक महत्व की सामग्री को सुरक्षित रखने को कहा है।
प्राचीन काल में कबरा कला था व्यापारिक मार्ग

सोन घाटी पुरातत्व परिषद के अध्यक्ष व इतिहासकार अंगद किशोर ने बताया कि दो हजार वर्ष पूर्व कबरा कला एक व्यापारिक मार्ग पर अवस्थित था। उस समय कबरा कला की स्थिति आवागमन की दृष्टि से एक महत्वपूर्ण जंक्शन जैसी थी।

