ऐतिहासिक धरोहर:ग्रामीणों ने कबराकलां की धरोहरों की रक्षा का लिया संकल्प

हैदरनगरएक घंटा पहले
प्राचीन सुराही - Dainik Bhaskar
  • ग्रामीण बोले-खेतों की जुताई और कुएं की खुदाई करते समय मिल रहे पुरातात्विक अवशेष, पर सरकार को मतलब नहीं

बलिया (उत्तर प्रदेश) के बांसडीह तहसील से लगभग पांच सौ साल पहले जीने के लिए पलायन कर कबराकलां में बसे लोगों के वंशज दुखी हैं। खेत में ट्रैक्टर लेकर जाते, कुआं खोदने या फिर घर की नींव रखने की बात सोचते ही वो परेशान हो जाते हैं। परेशानी का कारण कोई प्राकृतिक विपदा या किसी की दबंगई नहीं। कारण है जमीन के अंदर से निकल रहे तरह-तरह के अवशेष। ट्रैक्टर के फाल से लग कर कभी कोई घड़ा निकलता है, तो कभी कोई मूर्ति, वो भी हजारों साल पुरानी।

बेशकीमती मनके
फिर सारा काम रोक कर उसे ठीक से रखने या फिर उसकी जानकारी अधिकारियों को देने की बात होती है। इसके कारण काम प्रभावित होता है। घर के लिए नींव खोदने या कुएं की खुदाई में भी परेशानी है। कुछ न कुछ मिलना शुरू हो जाता है। 2013 में सुरेंद्र सिंह के घर में शौचालय का चैंबर बन रहा था, अभी थोड़ी ही खुदाई हुई थी कि मजदूर नीचे धंसने लगे। उन्हें ऊपर खींच कर निकाला गया, फिर देखने के बाद पता चला कि वहां सुरंग है। इसकी सूचना तत्कालीन बीडीओ को दी गई, पर कुछ नहीं हुआ। बाद में उसे भर कर उसी पर चैंबर बना दिया गया। ऐसी घटनाएं आम हैं। 1997 तक तो लोगों ने जमीन से निकले सामान (प्रतिमा आदि को छोड़ कर) को फेंक दिया या फिर ध्यान नहीं दिया। खुदाई में निकली कई गाड़ी ईंटें नाली और गली बनाने में लगा दी गईं।

