iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
पलामू में हादसा:पिकअप और बाइक में आमने-सामने की टक्कर, बाइक सवार की घटनास्थल पर मौत; एक घंटे तक सड़क जाम

पलामू26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर रोते बिलखते परिजन। मृतक सुरेंद्र साव के घर में उनकी मां, पत्नी मीना देवी और दो बच्चे आठ साल का श्याम और छह साल के सत्यम है।
  • हरिहरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के ममरखा गांव के पास की घटना
  • हादसे के बाद आक्रोशितों ने सड़क को किया जाम

हरिहरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के ममरखा गांव के पास शुक्रवार सुबह सड़क हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई जबकि दूसरा घायल हो गया। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों युवक बाइक से सीमावर्ती बिहार के संडा गांव में लगे पशु मेला में पशु खरीद के लिए जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान सामने से आ रहे पिकअप वैन ने उन्हें अपने चपेट में ले लिया जिससे बाइक चला रहे युवक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। उधर, हादसे के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर करीब एक घंटे तक सड़क जाम किया। फिलहाल, पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। साथ ही मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुट गई है।

मृतक की पहचान छतरपुर के मड़वा गांव निवासी 35 साल के सुरेंद्र साव जबकि घायल की पहचान 40 साल के शंकर प्रजापति के रूप में की गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि सुरेंद्र साव अपने साथी शंकर प्रजापति के साथ शुक्रवार सुबह करीब पांच बजे बाइक से पशु खरीद के लिए जा रहा था। इसी दौरान पड़वामोड से हरिहरगंज की ओर जाने वाली एनएच 98 पर औरंगाबाद से छतरपुर की ओर आ रहे तेज रफ्तार पिकअप वैन ने उन्हें अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। हादसे में सुरेंद्र साव की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि शंकर प्रजापति को मामूली चोट आई। प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद शंकर प्रजापति को घर भेज दिया गया।

मृतक की पहचान छतरपुर के मड़वा गांव निवासी 35 साल के सुरेंद्र साव के रूप में की गई है।
मृतक की पहचान छतरपुर के मड़वा गांव निवासी 35 साल के सुरेंद्र साव के रूप में की गई है।

एक घंटे तक आक्रोशितों ने किया सड़क जाम
उधर, हादसे की खबर के बाद मृतक के परिजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर एनएच-98 जाम कर दिया। सुबह करीब आठ बजे से नौ बजे तक सड़क जाम रहा। वहीं, जाम की सूचना के बाद थाना प्रभारी दीपक कुमार और बीडीओ जादो महतो घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और मृतक के परिजनों को समझाने के बाद उचित सरकारी सहायता का आश्वासन दिया जिसके बाद जाम हटाया गया।

हादसे को अंजाम देने के बाद पिकअप वैन चालक गाड़ी सहित फरार
बताया जा रहा है कि हादसे को अंजाम देने के बाद पिकअप वैन चालक गाड़ी सहित फरार हो गया। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सुरेंद्र साव के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। साथ ही आगे की कार्रवाई में जुट गई। मृतक सुरेंद्र साव के घर में उनकी मां, पत्नी मीना देवी और दो बच्चे आठ साल का श्याम और छह साल के सत्यम है।

