सेवा कार्य:कार्मेल संस्था के स्थापना के 150 वर्ष पूरे, गरीबों के बीच राशन व कंबल बांटे

हजारीबाग34 मिनट पहले
अपोस्टोलिक कार्मेल संस्था का भारत में स्थापना हुए 150 वर्ष पूरे हुए है। देशभर में कार्मेल संस्था की 150वीं वर्षगांठ महोत्सव के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। कार्मेल स्कूल हजारीबाग परिसर में भी अपोस्टोलिक कार्मेल संस्था की स्थापना के 150 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर स्थापना दिवस मनाया गया। कार्मेल समाज की स्थापना मदर बेरोनिका ने 19 नवंबर 1870 को किया था। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य बालिकाओं को शिक्षित करना था।

हजारीबाग में सेवानिवृत्त डीसी के अनुरोध पर कार्मेल संस्था के संरक्षण में वर्तमान कार्मेल विद्यालय की स्थापना 15 जून 1949 को किया गया था। 150वीं वर्षगांठ के अवसर पर कार्मेल संस्था की धर्म बहनों ने मिस्सा पूजा कर ईश्वर को धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया। विद्यालय परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के लिए प्रार्थना किया गया। 150 गरीबों में राशन और कंबल का वितरण किया गया।

इस अवसर पर स्वरोजगार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 25 सिलाई मशीन और 10 साइकिल भी वितरित किया गया। वितरण समारोह में कारमेल गर्ल्स स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल सिस्टर जसिंता, कारमेल बालिका विद्यालय की प्रधानाध्यापिका सिस्टर लिनी, सुपीरियर सिस्टर प्रिस्का डिमेलो, सिस्टर अलबेला, सिस्टर रेणु और सिस्टर रानी मौजूद थीं।

