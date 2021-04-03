पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:थेलेसीमिया मरीजों के लिए 21 यूनिट रक्त संग्रह, ब्लड बैंक को सौंपा

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
रक्तदान करते डाॅ. अभिषेक कुमार साथ में डा स्नेहलता व वॉलेंटरी ब्लड डोनर एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष निर्मल जैन।
  • वंदना नर्सिंग होम में तीन दिन में लगा दो स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर, संचालिका बोली- अब हर दो महीने में लगाया जाएगा शिविर

हजारीबाग शिवपुरी स्थित वंदना नर्सिंग होम में 3 दिन के भीतर दो ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप का आयोजन किया गया। इस कैंप में पहले दिन 14 और दूसरे दिन 5 लोगों ने स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान किया। रक्त दाताओं में एसोसिएशन के सदस्य डॉक्टर अभिषेक कुमार सहित नर्सिंग होम के स्वास्थ्य कर्मी थे। वंदना नर्सिंग होम प्रबंधन के द्वारा लगातार दो रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन कर 21 यूनिट रक्त थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों के लिए हजारीबाग ब्लड बैंक को सुपुर्द किया गया।

दोनों दिन के रक्त दान शिविर का उद्घाटन नर्सिंग होम की संचालिका डॉक्टर आर एस वंदना ने फीता काटकर किया। इस रक्तदान शिविर में डॉक्टर अभिषेक ने रक्तदान कर 40 बार रक्तदान करने का रिकॉर्ड कायम किया। इस मौके पर नर्सिंग होम की संचालिका डॉ आर एस वंदना ने कहा कि हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन का एक सोच है कि हर दो माह में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

डॉ वंदना ने कहा की लोगों में रक्तदान के प्रति जागरुकता नहीं है मेरे पास कई ऐसे लोग भी आए जो अपनी मां पिताजी पत्नी आदि को ब्लड देने से कतराते हैं। रक्तदान करने से नहीं डरना चाहिए। इससे व्यक्ति को फायदा ही है कई तरह की बीमारियों से मुक्ति मिलती है, शरीर स्वस्थ रहता है ।

गुरुवार को वंदना नर्सिंग होम में स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर वॉलेंटरी ब्लड डोनर एसोसिएशन एवं हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज के सहयोग से आयोजित किया गया। कैंप का शुभारंभ एसोसिएशन के सदस्य डॉक्टर अभिषेक कुमार द्वारा रक्तदान कर किया गया जो नियमित रक्तदाता है। अब तक इन्होंने 40 बार रक्तदान करके मानवता का परिचय दिया है।

इनके बाद अनुराग सिन्हा ,संजय सिंह, अभिषेक सिन्हा और चंपा सिंह आदि लोगों ने रक्तदान किया l जबकि पहले दिन 14 लोगों ने रक्तदान किया। जिनमें अलविना, सतीश कुमार, विक्रम कुमार ,प्रतिभा, अनिल कुमार, पार्थो घोषाल, मोहम्मद अबरार मोहम्मद इफ्तिखार, हीरालाल महतो, दयानंद, अजीत कुमार रजक, नितेश कुमार, पूजा कुमारी, दिनेश कुमार, शिवम कुमार आदि नर्सिंग होम के कर्मियों ने रक्तदान किया।

शिविर को सफल बनाने में वॉलेंटरी ब्लड डोनर एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष निर्मल जैन, डॉ स्नेह लता, नर्सिंग होम व्यवस्थापिका प्रतिभा सिन्हा, हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज के टेक्नीशियन मुरली प्रजापति एवं नर्सिंग होम के सदस्यगण का पूर्ण सहयोग रहा। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष निर्मल जैन ने सभी रक्त दाताओं को धन्यवाद दियाl

