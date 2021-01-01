पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्कशॉप:हजारीबाग में प्रतिव्यक्ति निकलता है 300 ग्राम कचरा

हजारीबागएक घंटा पहले
  • केबी महिला कॉलेज में कचरा प्रबंधन पर कार्यशाला, 40 प्रतिशत कचरा बनता है प्रदूषण का कारण

केबी महिला महाविद्यालय के सीएनडी विभाग ने आईक्यूएस के तत्वावधान में वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट विषय पर इंटरनेशनल वेबिनार का आयोजन किया। मुख्य वक्ता ज्योति शंकर, प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर, प्लानिंग इंडस्ट्री एवं इन्वायरमेंट ऑस्ट्रेलिया थीं। बायोडिग्रेबल एवं नॉन बायोडिग्रेडेबल वेस्ट के बारे में महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां दीं। उन्होंने बताया कि आज पूरे विश्व में करीब दो बिलियन टन कचरे का उत्पादन प्रतिदिन होता है। इसमें से 60 प्रतिशत का ही सही से प्रबंधन किया जाता है। 40 प्रतिशत कचरा प्रदूषण का कारण बनता है।

कोविड-19 के दौर में भी मास्क एवं बोतल की वजह से कचरे के उत्पादन में वृद्धि हुई। उन्होंने रेसिडेंशियल, कॉमर्शियल एवं इंडस्ट्रियल वेस्ट के हानिकारक प्रभावों तथा उन्हें दूर करने के उपायों पर भी प्रकाश डाला। ज्योति ने कहा कि आज पूरा विश्व ग्लोबल वार्मिंग की समस्या से जूझ रहा है। यह समस्या इंडस्ट्रियल पॉल्यूशन की वजह से है। हमें यथाशीघ्र इसके लिये उचित कदम उठाना होगा। इसके लिये सिर्फ सरकार पर आश्रित रहने से काम नहीं होगा। हर व्यक्ति को अपने घर के साथ- साथ आस- पास की सफाई का भी ध्यान रखना होगा।

