बैठक:जीटी रोड और हाई-वे पर एक महीने में हुई 33 दुर्घटना 22 लोगों की गई जान, डीसी बोले-रफ्तार पर ब्रेक लगाएं

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • दुर्घटनाआें का कारण तेज गति और बिना हेलमेट बाइक चलाना

सड़क सुरक्षा की समीक्षा उपायुक्त आदित्य कुमार आनंद की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार को हुई। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने सड़क सुरक्षा में कार्यरत टीम से अब तक हुए दुर्घटनाओं की जानकारी ली। इस संबंध में जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि दिसंबर महीने में 33 दुर्घटनाएं जिले भर में हुई है जिसमें 22 मामलों में मृत्यु की पुष्टि हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि ज्यादातर मामले जीटी रोड पर चौपारण, बरकट्ठा, बरही तथा एनएच 33 पर ईचाक आदि क्षेत्रों में हुए हैं। इन दुर्घटनाओं जिनमें मृत्यु रिपोर्टेड है उनमें हेलमेट का प्रयोग न करना व तय गति सीमा से ज्यादा गति से वाहन चलाना प्रमुख कारण बताया। उन्होंने उपायुक्त को बताया कि ईचाक मोड़, बरही चौक आदि जगहों पर ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ होने की स्थिति में दुर्घटना की संभावना बनी रहती है।

मौके पर उपायुक्त ने इन जगहों पर हो रहे अत्यधिक दुर्घटना पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि संबंधित क्षेत्रों के थाना व जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी इन जगहों पर विशेष जांच अभियान चलाएं। उन्होंने जिले में बढ़ती सड़क दुर्घटना तथा दुर्घटना में हो रहे मृत्यु पर अंकुश लगाने की जरूरत पर बल दिया। दुर्घटना के प्रमुख कारणों की समीक्षा करते हुए ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ वाले क्षेत्रों में बसों के ठहराव को लेकर सख्त निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ईचाक व बरही में बसों के ठहराव निर्धारित बस स्टॉप पर ही हो। जहां बस स्टॉप नहीं है वहां बस शेड का निर्माण करें। यत्र -तत्र बस, वाहन खड़ा न हो। उन्होंने कहा कि बसों के इधर-उधर ठहराव पर जुर्माना वसूलना, दुर्घटना की रोकथाम पर कारगर साबित नहीं हो पाने की स्थिति पर लाइसेंस रद्द करने की भी बात कही।

