जेल भेजा:दारू में अवैध चुंगी वसूलने वाले 5 लोगों को भेजा गया जेल

दारू3 घंटे पहले
  • इन लोगों पर केश नम्बर 115/20 के अंतर्गत भादवी 384 468 467 472 34 धारा लगा कर शुक्रवार को थाना प्रभारी ने जेल भेज दिया

झुमरा में गुरुवार को लगने वाले साप्ताहिक बाजार में बिना निविदा के अवैध चुंगी वसूलने की सूचना पर सीओ रामरतन कुमार ने गुरुवार औचक छापेमारी की। इस दौरान सीओ ने पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया ।

इसमें मनोज कुमार पिता नारायण महतो हुटपा निवासी ,सूरज राम पिता बिजुल राम घनश्याम नारायण पिता महाबीर महतो , केदार पासवान पिता जगन पासवान तीनो झुमरा निवासी एवं दिलीप प्रसाद पिता खेदर महतो जिनगा निवासी शामिल थे। इनलोगों पर केश नम्बर 115/20 के अंतर्गत भादवी 384 468 467 472 34 धारा लगा कर शुक्रवार को थाना प्रभारी ने जेल भेज दिया।

