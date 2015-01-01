पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सड़क निर्माण में लगी दाे जेसीबी जलाने के मामले में 6 हिरासत में

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • एसपी कार्तिक एस खुद कर रहे हैं मामले की मॉनिटरिंग
  • तकनीकी सेल के माध्यम से हुई आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी

बड़कागांव-केरेडारी के सीमांत जंगल में सड़क निर्माण में लगी दो जेसीबी को जलाने के मामले में पुलिस ने आधा दर्जन संदिग्ध लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। गाैरतलब है कि भाकपा माओवादी नक्सलियों ने 4 नवंबर को बड़कागांव थाना क्षेत्र के फटरियापानी से चेलंगदाग तक आरईओ से हाे रहे बन रहे सड़क निर्माण में लगे दो जेसीबी को बुधवार को दिन में लगभग डेढ़ बजे आग के हवाले कर दिया था।

लगभग 20 नक्सली काले (मटमैले) रंग कह वर्दी में हथियार से लैस थे। इस घटना को लेकर हजारीबाग एसपी कार्तिक एस ने तकनीकी सेल के माध्यम से और पुलिस नेटवर्क के बूते लोगों की पहचान करना शुरू किया। पहचान के आधार पर अब तक आधा दर्जन संदिग्ध लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। जिनसे नक्सली गतिविधि, उनके ठिकाने, उनके कोरियर, उनका कोरिडोर और उग्रवादियों को सहयोग और सूचना पहुंचाने वाले सफेदपोशाें के बारे में जानकारी ली जा रही है।

एरिया कमांडर अनिल भुइयां के दस्ते ने दिया घटना काे अंजाम
हिरासत में लिए गए लोग बड़कागांव के प्लान्डू, कांडतरी, फटरियापानी, आंगो इलाके के रहने वाले बताए जा रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि माओवादी संगठन के एरिया कमांडर अनिल भुइयां के दस्ता ने इस घटने को अंजाम दिया है। जिसमें बताओ प्लाटून कमांडर सहदेव महतो और सुभाष भी शामिल थे। इस कालीकरण सड़क को मेसर्स विजय प्रसाद द्वारा एक करोड़ 25 लाख की प्राक्कलित राशि से 5.5 किलोमीटर ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग हजारीबाग के माध्यम से कराया जा रहा है।

बुधवार को दोनों जेसीबी निर्माण कार्य में लगे थे। इसी बीच जंगल की तरफ से लगभग डेढ़ बजे नक्सली दस्ता निकले और दोनों जेसीबी से ड्राइवर को उतार कर उन्हीं के सामने दोनों जेसीबी को आग के हवाले कर दिया था। घटना स्थल बड़कागांव थाना से लगभग 25 किलोमीटर दूर जंगल में होने के कारण नक्सली लगभग 20 मिनट तक वहीं जमे रहे, फिर लोहरसा जंगल की तरफ निकल गए थे। इस घटना की सूचना पर एसपी कार्तिक एस ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर जानकारी ली थी उसके बाद से इस मामले को वे खुद मॉनिटर कर रहे हैं।

