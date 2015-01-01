पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल्द शुरू होगी खरीदी:धान क्रय के लिए इस बार 62 पैक्स का चयन, पिछली बार से 22 ज्यादा

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खलिहान में चल रही धान की मिसाई ।
  • हजारीबाग में दो-चार दिनों में पैक्स के जरिए शुरू हाेगी धान की खरीदारी

हजारीबाग जिला में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान क्रय दो चार दिनों अंदर शुरु हो जाएगा। धान क्रय के लिए हजारीबाग जिले में 62 पैक्सों के चयन का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है। गत वर्ष 40 पैक्सों के माध्यम से धान क्रय का कार्य किया गया था क्योंकि उस वर्ष जिला में धान की उपज कम हुई थी।

इस वर्ष धान की पैदावार अच्छी है इसलिए धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य भी पिछले साल की तुलना में अधिक रखा गया है । वहीं पैक्स गोदाम में धान प्राप्ति ऑनलाइन अपलोड होते ही धान के मूल्य का 50 प्रतिशत राशि किसान के खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दिया जाएगा। सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य तथा बोनस मिलाकर 2050 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की दर से किसानों को मिलना है।

इस वर्ष बंपर हुई है धान की पैदावार

इस वर्ष जिला अंतर्गत आशा अनुरुप धान की अच्छी पैदावार हुई है। कृषि विभाग से संबद्ध अधिकारी के मुताबिक दो लाख मैट्रिक टन से अधिक धान उपज होने की संभावना है। जिला अंतर्गत धान कटनी का कार्य लगभग संपन्न हो चुका है और फिलहाल खलिहानों में धान की मिसाई का कार्य चल रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार व्यापारी और बिचौलिया किस्म के लोग खलिहानों में घूम घूम कर किसानों से धान का मोलभाव करके किसानों को खलिहान में ही धान बेच देने के लिए राजी कर ले रहे हैं ।

क्रय की ऑनलाइन इंट्री के बाद तत्काल मिलेगा मूल्य का 50 प्रतिशत

इधर जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी सह झारखंड राज्य खाद्य निगम के जिला प्रबंधक अरुण कुमार यादव ने बताया कि हजारीबाग जिला अंतर्गत किसानों से धान क्रय करने के लिए फिलहाल 62 पैक्सों के चयन का प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। धान बेचने के इच्छुक किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन जारी है। इस वर्ष 9 से 10 लाख क्विंटल खरीदारी का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। गत वर्ष 6.96 लाख क्विंटल धान की खरीदारी की गई थी।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार किसानों को धान बेचने पर पैक्स में सरकार के निर्धारित मूल्य की 50 प्रतिशत राशि ऑन स्पॉट उनके बैंक खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दी जाएगी। पैक्स रजिस्टर्ड किसान से ही धान की खरीदारी करेंगे। पैक्स में धान बेचने के लिए किसान का रजिस्ट्रेशन जरूरी है।

इसके लिए किसान को अपना आधार नंबर तथा जमीन का विवरण देना होता है । कहा कि पैक्स पर भी इस बार प्रशासन की कड़ी नजर है। पैक्स के संबंध में सभी अंचल अधिकारी से गोदाम होने, अंकेक्षण रिपोर्ट के साथ चयन क्षेत्र को लेकर सभी अंचलाधिकारी से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।

टाटीझरिया में आठ धान क्रय केंद्र खोले जाएंगे

टाटीझरिया | इस बार किसानों को अपने उत्पाद का सही मूल्य मिल सके इसके लिए टाटीझरिया में आठ अलग-अलग पंचायतों में क्रय केन्द्र खोले गए हैं। पैक्स के अध्यक्ष योधी प्रसाद यादव ने कहा कि किसानों को धान बेचने के लिए पैक्स में निबंधन करवाना होगा। निबंधित किसान ही पैक्स में धान बेच सकेंगें।

