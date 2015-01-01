पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कामयाबी:12 लाख लोन दिलाने के नाम पर 70 हजार रु. ठगने वाला गया से गिरफ्तार

हजारीबागएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जहां लाइसेंस बनाने और लोन दिलाने के नाम पर एक व्यक्ति से 70 हजार रुपए का चेक ले लिया

लाइसेंस बनाने और 12 लाख रुपया लोन दिलाने के नाम पर एक व्यक्ति से 70 हजार रुपए की ठगी कर फरार ठग को हजारीबाग पुलिस ने शनिवार को बिहार के गया से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी हजारीबाग निवासी मनोज कुमार साव है। यह सफलता हजारीबाग एसपी कार्तिक एस के द्वारा गठित स्पेशल इन्वेस्टिगेशन टीम को मिली है। बड़ा बाजार पीओपी प्रभारी सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मनोज साव झंडा चौक और सदर थाना के पास ट्रेड लाइसेंस बनाने और गाड़ी का लाइसेंस बनाने का फर्जीवाड़ा करता था।

जहां लाइसेंस बनाने और लोन दिलाने के नाम पर एक व्यक्ति से 70 हजार रुपए का चेक ले लिया। फिर खाते से निकालकर अपनी पत्नी के नाम पर ट्रांसफर कर दिया। इसके बाद वह एक-दो माह तक टहलाता रहा। इसके बाद पीड़ित को 12 लाख रुपए लोन दिलाने का झांसा देकर फरार हो गया। पीड़ित ने उसके ऊपर मामला दर्ज कराया था। थाना प्रभारी ने आरोपी का फोटो सार्वजनिक करते हुए आम लोगों से अपील की है कि यह आदमी ठगी का आरोपी है। शहर में किसी भी व्यक्ति से आरोपी ने ठगी की हो, तो वह रविवार को सुबह आठ बजे बड़ा बाजार टीओपी पर आकर इसकी पहचान कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें