पंजीकरण:सूचना भवन में 27 नवंबर तक करा सकेंगे आधार पंजीकरण और सुधार

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आवश्यक मूल कागजात के साथ अपना आधार पंजीकरण एवं सुधार करवा सकते हैं

समाहरणालय परिसर स्थित सूचना भवन में विगत 7 अक्टूबर से आधार पंजीकरण एवं सुधार कार्य कैम्प आयोजित कर किया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में जिला परियोजना पदाधिकारी प्रवीण कुमार सुमन ने बताया कि अभी तक लगभग 6 हजार लोगों के आधार पंजीकरण एवं सुधार कार्य किए गये हैं। कैम्प की अवधि समाप्त होने पर लोगों के आधार संबंधी समस्याओं को देखते हुए उपायुक्त हजारीबाग आदित्य कुमार आनंद के निर्देशानुसार आधार कैम्प की अवधि में विस्तार किया गया है। अब आम जन 27 नवम्बर, 2020 तक प्रातः 10 बजे से संध्या 5 बजे की अवधि में सूचना भवन आकर आवश्यक मूल कागजात के साथ अपना आधार पंजीकरण एवं सुधार करवा सकते हैं।

इस क्रम में डीपीओ यूआईड सुमान कुमार ने बताया कि दूर दराज के लोगों की परेशानियों को देखते हुए प्रखण्ड कार्यालय परिसर में भी आधार सुधार के कैम्प आयोजित किये जा रहे हैं। स्थानीय लोग प्रखण्ड परिसर में पहुंचकर आधार पंजीकरण एवं सुधार करवा सकते हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त हेड पोस्ट ऑफिस, कोर्रा पोस्ट ऑफिस, बीएसएनएल कार्यालयों सहित बैंक ऑफ इंडिया हुरहुरू, विष्णुगढ़, बरकट्ठा, कैनरा बैंक जीएम रोड, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक पैगोड़ा चौक, एचडीएफसी अन्नदा चौक, यूनियन बैंक पेलावल, सिंडीकेट बैंक झंडा चौक, सेंट्रल बैंक झंडा चौक आदि बैंकों में भी आधार पंजीकरण एवं सुधार कार्य का किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त केन्द्रों पर औचक निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। नियमित शुल्क से अधिक मांगे जाने पर समाहरणालय परिसर स्थित यूआईडी कार्यालय में आकर अथवा ईमेल आईडी dpouidhazaribagh@gmail.com पर इसकी शिकायत की जा सकती है।

