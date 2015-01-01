पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तापमान:शीतलहर से बचाव के लिए प्रशासन ने जारी किया अलर्ट, डीसी बोले-सावधान रहें

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तापमान में गिरावट काे देखते प्रशासन ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, कहा-बचाव के उपायों को अमल में लाएं और ठंड से बचें

तापमान में लगातार गिरावट को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन से शीतलहर से बचाव के लिए एडवाईजरी जारी की है । जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकार, हजारीबाग ने ठंड से बचाव के तरीके सुझाए है। प्राधिकार ने अत्यधिक ठंड से बचने के लिए आवश्यक गर्म कपड़ों जैसे-स्वेटर, मफलर, टोपी, दस्ताने का इस्तेमाल, घर के अन्दर सुरक्षित रहे तथा स्थानीय रेडियो/समाचार पत्रों से मौसम की जानकारी लेते रहने की सलाह दी गई है।

साथ ही शीतदंश के लक्षणों को पहचानने जैसे हाथों व पैरों की उगलियों, कानों, नाक आदि पर सफेद या पीला दाग उभर आना। शीतदंश की स्थिति में अपने निकटतम स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र जाकर इलाज कराने के लिए कहा गया है ।

पुलिस सहायता के लिए 100, अग्निशमन 101, एम्बुलेंस 102, कंपोजिट कंट्रोल रुम 06546-264159 व 265233 पर सम्पर्क

नगर आयुक्त, बीडीओ-सीओ अलर्ट रहे- डीसी

उपायुक्त आदित्य कुमार आनन्द ने शीतलहर से बचाव के उपायों को अमल लाकर इसके प्रकोप से बचने की सलाह दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी आपात स्थिति में पुलिस सहायता के लिये 100, अग्निशमन सहायता के लिये 101, एम्बुलेंस की सहायता के लिये 102 एवं कंपोजिट कन्ट्रोल रुम के लिये 06546-264159 एवं 265233 नम्बर पर सम्पर्क किया जा सकता है। इस क्रम में उपायुक्त ने शत लहर व ठंड को देखते स्थिति से निपटने के बाबत सिविल सर्जन को स्वास्थ्य संबंधी, नगर आयुक्त व बीडीओ/सीओ को अलाव की व्यवस्था करने तथा कंबल का वितरण, पशुपालन पदाधिकारी को पशुधन की सुरक्षा करने तथा अलर्ट मोड पर रहने से संबंधित आवश्यक निर्देश दिये हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें