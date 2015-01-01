पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:हजारीबाग के सभी घर किए जाएंगे सैनिटाइज

हजारीबागएक घंटा पहले
  • नगर निगम क्षेत्र से उप महापौर ने किया अभियान का उद्घाटन, तीन सदस्यीय दल करेंगे सैनिटाइज

हजारीबाग जिला अंतर्गत प्रत्येक गांव के प्रत्येक घर को सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सैनिटाइज करने वाले दल के सदस्य गांव के प्रत्येक टोले में जाकर प्रत्येक घर के बाहर और घर के अंदर सैनिटाइजर का छिड़काव कर सैनिटाइज करने का काम करेंगे। इस अभियान की शुरुआत शनिवार को निगम क्षेत्र में की गई। नगर निगम के उप महापौर राजकुमार लाल ने फीता काटकर अभियान को आरंभ कराया। बाबूधाम ट्रस्ट एवं बासुदेव सेवा संस्था दिल्ली के सौजन्य से स्वयं सेवी भानू प्रकाश एंड प्रकाश, हजारीबाग के द्वारा जिला में निःशुल्क सैनिटाइजेशन कार्यक्रम चलाया जाएगा। सैनिटाइजेशन टीम में शामिल सदस्य अभियान के दौरान लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क का उपयोग करने तथा बचाव के अन्य उपायों के बारे में अवगत कराएंगे।

इस मौके पर उप महापौर ने सैनिटाइजेशन का कार्य करने वाले दल के सदस्यों को ईमानदारीपूर्वक कार्य करने की नसीहत दी। उद्घाटन के मौके पर बाबूधाम ट्रस्ट एवं बासुदेव सेवा संस्था के विभाष रंजन अतिथि के रुप में उपस्थित थे। इसके अलावा भानु प्रकाश एवं प्रकाश, हजारीबाग के सचिव भानु प्रकाश, टिपलाल महतो, हीरालाल महतो, अभिषेक कुमार, अनिल कुंदन, राजेश, विक्रम आदि उपस्थित थे। उद्घाटन के बाद दल के सदस्यों ने नगर निगम कार्यालय भवन के अंदर एवं बाहर सैनिटाइजर का छिड़काव किया। वहीं समाहरणालय परिसर में स्थित विभिन्न कार्यालयों को भी सैनिटाइज किया गया। इस मौके पर सचिव भानु प्रकाश ने कहा कि फिलहाल अभियान की शुरुआत चार दलों के द्वारा की जा रही है। प्रत्येक दल में तीन सदस्य हैं। जरूरत अनुसार दल बढ़ाये जाएंगे।

