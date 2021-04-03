पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:निजीकरण के विरुद्ध बैंक कर्मियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय श्रमिक संगठनों एवं यूनाइटेड फोरम हजारीबाग बैंक इम्प्लाइज फेडरेशन बेबी के सहायक महासचिव चंद्रशेखर आजाद के नेतृत्व में गुरुवार को बैंकों के निजीकरण करने के विरुद्ध प्रदर्शन किया गया। कहा गया कि केंद्र सरकार के वर्तमान बजट में बैंकों का निजीकरण, किसानों पर अत्याचार कृषि बिल, एमएसटी एवं बिजली कोड तथा सरकारी संपत्तियों को निजी हाथों में सौंपना प्रतीत हो रहा है।

मजदूर संगठनों ने सरकार की कड़ी निंदा की। जनविरोधी कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की गई। प्रदर्शन में अशोक कुमार, इंडियन बैंक बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा बालेश्वर पासवान, मंजू मैडम, विमल कुमार, शिल्पा कुमारी, पी रंजन, कौशल कुमार, मनीष मिंज, रंजीत कुमार, इम्तियाज अंसारी, चंद्रदेव यादव, अशोक कुमार राम, संजय पांडेय सहित विभिन्न बैंकों के कर्मी मौजूद थे।

