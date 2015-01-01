पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ भाजपा का प्रदर्शन आज

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • मनमानी पर उतर गई है हेमंत सरकार : अशोक

राज्य सरकार की दमनकारी नीति, बढ़ता उग्रवाद, जिला परिषद सदस्य व मुखिया का चुनाव सही समय पर नहीं होने का संकेत, लूट, चोरी, अपहरण की बढ़ती घटनाएं के खिलाफ भाजपा सड़क पर उतरेगी, उक्त बातें मंगलवार को अटल भवन में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता में भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष अशोक यादव कही। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार मनमानी पर उतर गई है। विधि-व्यवस्था की हालत खराब है। बिना पैसे का काम नहीं होता। इन सभी मुद्दों को लेकर बुधवार को पूरे राज्य व जिला स्तर पर सरकार के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

यदि सरकार इससे भी नहीं चेती, तो आगे भी आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। जेल भरो अभियान की शुरुआत होगी। कहा कि जिले के केरेडारी, बड़कागांव, व इचाक में नक्सली घटनाएं हो रही है, सरकार नक्सलियों पर नकेल कसने में विफल हो रही है। इचाक में हुए अपहरण का पता अब तक नहीं चल सका। ऐसी सरकार को पद में बने रहने की जनता के साथ नाइंसाफी है। प्रेसवार्ता में भाजपा नेता बटेश्वर मेहता, राजेश गुप्ता, दामोदर सिंह, अनिल मिश्रा, पुरुषोत्तम पांडे, कुंवर मनोज सिंह, नंदलाल मेहता, मूलचंद साव, सोमनाथ सहाय, मोती लाल चौधरी, सैयद तनवर अहमद, सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

