आरोप:हर साल 10 हजार लोगों को जिंदगी बचाने वाले हजारीबाग रेडक्रॉस में ब्लड की कमी

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज के सुपरिटेंडेंट पर हस्तक्षेप का आरोप, डीसी से मिले सोसायटी सदस्य

हजारीबाग प्रमंडल के 10,000 से अधिक लोगों का हर साल जीवन दान देने वाला हजारीबाग रेड क्रॉस सोसाइटी के ब्लड बैंक का अस्तित्व खतरे में आ गया है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए सदर अस्पताल का उत्क्रमित होने के बाद वहां के सुपरिटेंडेंट के हस्तक्षेप से यहां की स्थिति बिगड़ी है ।आज स्थिति यह है कि रक्त संग्रह की गति में कमी आ गई है ।थैलेसीमिया मरीज, एचआईवी मरीज, डायलिसिस मरीज,गर्भवती महिलाओं का जीवन इस रेड क्रॉस ब्लड बैंक पर निर्भर करता है। आज उनकी जिंदगी खतरे में है।

इसे बचाने के लिए हम सभी रेड क्रॉस सोसाइटी के कार्यकारिणी सदस्य आगे आए हैं और उपायुक्त से गुहार लगाई है ।यह जानकारी रेड क्रॉस सोसाइटी के पूर्व सचिव नीरज कुमार ने दी। कहा कि सोमवार को जिला रेडक्रॉस कार्यकारिणी समिति के सदस्यों ने उपायुक्त सह अध्यक्ष भारतीय रेड क्रॉस सोसाइटी से मिले। उपायुक्त से कहा कि अधीक्षक हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल द्वारा बिना रक्तदाता के रक्त निर्गत करने के आदेश के कारण जरूरतमंदों को समय पर रक्त उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहा है। स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर आयोजित करने में कठिनाइयां उत्पन्न हो रही हैं। रक्तदाताओं एवं जरूरतमंदों को समय पर रक्त नहीं मिलने के कारण रक्तदान के प्रति आक्रोश उत्पन्न हो रहा है साथ ही साथ रक्त की उपलब्धता नहीं होने के कारण हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल केी मरीजों की स्थिति काफी दयनीय हो गई है।

