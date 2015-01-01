पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कामयाबी:ब्राउन शुगर तस्कर 5 पैडलरों के साथ गया जेल, नेटवर्क को खंगालने में लगी पुलिस

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • हजारीबाग के सप्लायरों व नशा करने वालों की लिस्ट बनी, एक दिन पहले चतरा से आते समय पकड़े गए थे तस्कर

हजारीबाग पुलिस ने गुरुवार को नशा के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करते हुए ब्राउन शुगर ,चरस और अफीम का अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का मुख्य सरगना को इस कारोबार में जुटे चार पैडलर के साथ पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। सभी को शुक्रवार की देर शाम जेपी कर भेज दिया गया। इस कार्रवाई का मॉनिटरिंग एसपी कार्तिक एस खुद कर रहे थे। यह जानकारी शुक्रवार को सदर एसडीपीओ कमल किशोर ने सदर थाना में आयोजित प्रेसवार्ता में दी। कहा कि इस कारोबार का मुख्य स्टॉकिस्ट सोनू है। इसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाना हजारीबाग पुलिस के लिए बड़ी सफलता है। कहा कि इनके पास से बरामद ब्राउन शुगर का अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में 30से 35 लाख से अधिक मूल्य है।

गिरफ्तार कारोबारियों से शहर और जिले में सक्रिय सरगना के पेडलर(आपूर्तिकर्ता) और ब्राउन शुगर का उपयोग करने वालों की सूची हमें प्राप्त हो गई है। पुलिस उस दिशा में कार्रवाई कर रही है। मुख्य स्टॉकिस्ट को जहां से आपूर्ति होता है वह ठिकाना चतरा जिले में है। चतरा पुलिस से संपर्क बनाकर उसे भी ध्वस्त करने की कवायद शुरू कर दी गई है।मुख्य सरगना पेलावल थाना क्षेत्र के रोमी निवासी सोनू बराहिल उर्फ मोहम्मद अली अकबर, लोहसिंहना थाना क्षेत्र के ओकनी मोड़ कल्लू चौक निवासी मोहम्मद समीर खान उर्फ मोहम्मद नसीम, रोमी निवासी जावेद इकबाल, नन्हे खान उर्फ आसिफ अनवर और शाहनवाज अंसारी शामिल है।

