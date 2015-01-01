पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:लॉकडाउन में स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद रहने से पुस्तक व्यवसायियों का कारोबार घटकर पहुंच गया 30 प्रतिशत, कई दुकानें बंद

हजारीबाग4 घंटे पहले
  • पुस्तक आपूर्ति का नहीं हुआ भुगतान, दुकानदारों की मुश्किल में, कर्मियों को नहीं मिल रहा पैसा

लॉकडाउन के बाद स्कूल कॉलेज और कोचिंग संस्थान नहीं खुलने का बुरा असर पुस्तक विक्रेताओं पर पड़ा है। डिस्ट्रिक्ट मोड़ से कोर्रा रोड की आठ पुस्तक विक्रेताओं की दुकानें स्थाई रूप से बंद हो गई हैं। हजारीबाग मुख्यालय में 75 पुस्तक विक्रेता थे। कुछ और दुकानें बंद होने के कगार पर पहुंच गई हैं। कई दुकानदार के ऊपर कर्ज का बोझ बढ़ गया है।

पुस्तक विक्रेताओं की माने तो उनका व्यवसाय घटकर 30% रह गया है। दुकान चलाना मुश्किल हो गया है। दुकानदारों के अनुसार हजारीबाग में किताब दुकान शिक्षण संस्थानों के बदौलत चलते हैं फिलहाल स्कूल कॉलेज हॉस्टल लॉज कोचिंग संस्थान बंद है विद्यार्थी इन में नहीं रह रहे हैं।

नकली किताब ने भी पहुंचाया नुकसान

लॉकडाउन के बाद खुली दुकान है बाजार में बिक रही नकली किताबों से परेशान हैं। नकली किताबें प्रकाशकों की किताब से सस्ते बिकते हैं। इसमें दुकानदार को अधिक फायदा होता है और खरीददार को भी लाभ हो जाता है नकली पुस्तक की बाइंडिंग और पेपर की गुणवत्ता कम रहते हैं। इससे विद्यार्थियों को कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता। अब तो नकली पुस्तकों में भी वाटर मार्क दिखता है।

पुस्तक विक्रेता मार्च अप्रैल महीने में सर्वाधिक पुस्तक कॉपी और स्टेशनरी का सामान बेचते हैं। मार्च में शहर के कई दुकानों ने विद्यालयों को पुस्तक कॉपी और अन्य सामान की आपूर्ति किया स्कूल प्रबंधन उसको बेचकर पुस्तक विक्रेता को पैसा देते थे। इसी बीच लॉक डाउन लग गया। स्कूल प्रबंधन ने किताब वापस ले जाने का फरमान दुकानदारों को सुना दिया। इसमें पुस्तक विक्रेताओं के करोड़ों रुपए फंस गए।

बड़े स्कूल ने एडवांस में पैसे वसूल लिया था

बड़े स्कूल में पाठ्यक्रम के किताबों की आपूर्ति के लिए विक्रेता से चढ़ावा लेकर उन्हें पुस्तक आपूर्ति की अनुमति देते हैं। इस बार शहर के एक निजी विद्यालय ने सर्वाधिक 18 लाख रुपए एडवांस में ले लिया था। इस तरह स्कूल ने विक्रेताओं से एडवांस में पैसा ले लिया और विक्रेता को पूरी किताब बेचने का समय भी नहीं मिला।

हजारीबाग पुस्तक व्यवसायी संघ के सचिव मनोज गुप्ता बताते हैं की स्कूल, कॉलेज, यूनिवर्सिटी खुलने के बाद ही दुकानदार फिर से खड़ा हो सकते हैं। अभी दुकानदार अपने यहां कार्यरत कर्मियों को भी पैसा नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। पुस्तक विक्रेता दिनेश खंडेलवाल बताते हैं कि हमारे व्यवसाय को ऑनलाइन सप्लाई ने भी नुकसान पहुंचाया है।

