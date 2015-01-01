पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:तापिन साउथ कोल डंप में विस्थापित व हाई पावर कमेटी के बीच झड़प, पुलिस ने मामला शांत कराया

चरही30 मिनट पहले
  • कोल डंप के कारोबार में वर्चस्व के लिए हुई लड़ाई, थाना प्रभारी पहुंचे और दोनों पक्षों से की बात

सीसीएल हजारीबाग एरिया की तापिन साउथ परियोजना में संचालित कोल डंप में रविवार को विस्थापित प्रभावित ग्रामीण और हाई पावर कमिटी के शिवलाल महतो और उनके समर्थकों के बीच झड़प हो गई। झड़प होने का कारण हाईपावर कमिटी के हाथ से विस्थापित और प्रभावितों ने कोल डंप की बागडोर छीनकर अपने हाथों में लेकर सुचारू रूप से कोल डंप चलाने लगे। अपने हाथों से डंप की बागडोर छिनता देख हाईपावर कमिटी के शिवलाल महतो आग बबूला होकर तापिन साउथ कोल डंप पहुंचे।

डंप पहुंच कर वे अपनी ट्रक को जबरन कोलियरी के अंदर भेजने लगे। विस्थापित प्रभावित ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें सिस्टम से अपनी गाड़ी भेजने को कहा, इतने में हाथापाई शुरू हो गई। उक्त घटना की सूचना पाकर चरही थाना प्रभारी आनंद आजाद अपने दल-बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच कर स्थिति को नियंत्रण में किया।

विस्थापित प्रभावित ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि एक तो हाईपावर कमिटी के लोग मजदूरों की मजदूरी अब तक नहीं दिए और यहां आकर दादागिरी और रंगदारी कर रहे है। जब से सीसीएल के तापिन साउथ में विस्थापित और प्रभावितों के वैकल्पिक रोजगार के लिए लोकल सेल शुरू किया गया है, कुछ धन कुबेरों की नजर इस पर पड़ गई और वे सिर्फ अपना फायदा देख कर इस पर काबिज होना चाहते है।

जब ग्रामीण इसका विरोध करते है तो हाईपावर कमिटी के लोग प्रशासन और प्रबंधन का धौस दिखा कर उन्हें डराने का काम करते है और उन्हें उनका बकाया मजदूरी भी नहीं देते। आज ग्रामीणों ने ठान रखा था कि हाईपावर कमिटी की चोरी और सीनाजोरी वाली रणनीति नहीं चलने दी जाएगी।

लोडिंग के लिए जबरन ट्रक भेजने पर बढ़ी बात

विदित हो कि लोकल सेल में मजदूरों की मजदूरी का बंटवारा नहीं किए जाने के कारण हाई पॉवर कमिटी को खारिज करते हुए रैयत विस्थापित ग्रामीण स्वयं अपने हाथों कुछ दिनों से लोकल सेल सुचारू रूप से चला रहे हैं। बुकिंग किए गए ट्रकों को कोलियरी के अंदर लोडिंग तभी किया जाता है, जब मजदूरों को मिलने वाली राशि कमिटी के पास जमा हो जाता है। इसी प्रक्रिया के तहत हाई पावर कमिटी के लोग भी गाड़ियों की बुकिंग किया करते थे।

रविवार को भी रैयत विस्थापितों द्वारा बनी कमिटी द्वारा उन ट्रकों को अंदर भेजा गया था, जो मजदूरी की राशि कमिटी को जमा किए थे। शिवलाल महतो का ट्रक लिफ्टरों के द्वारा जब अंदर भेजा जाने लगा तो ग्रामीण मजदूरी की राशि की मांग की। पुनः शिवलाल महतो और उनके समर्थक जबरन ट्रक को बैरियर से अंदर प्रवेश करवाने लगे इसी बीच विवाद उत्पन्न होकर दोनों ओर से हाथा पाई की नौबत हो गई।

कुछ लोगों द्वारा दोनों ओर से विवाद बढ़ते देख पुलिस को खबर की। लोकल सेल में लोग दो खेमों में बंटने लगे। इसी बीच एसडीपीओ ओम प्रकाश, इंस्पेक्टर मनोज सिंह, चरही थाना प्रभारी आनंद आजाद, चुरचु थाना प्रभारी, महिला पुलिस बल पहुंचकर स्थिति को नियंत्रण में किए। मांडू विधायक जेपी पटेल भी वस्तु स्थिति से अवगत हुए और कई दिशा- निर्देश देकर गए।

विधायक ने जताई नाराजगी, कहा- लेन-देन नहीं, फ्री सेल शुरू किया जाना चाहिए

विधायक ने कहा कि लोकल सेल में किसी तरह की लेनदेन नहीं करते हुए फ्री सेल शुरू किया जाना चाहिए। इस तरह की लेनदेन हाई पावर कमिटी के द्वारा तापिन साउथ, तापिन नार्थ, परेज, झारखंड और केदला वाशरी में किया जाता है। विधायक के इस बयान से हाई पावर कमिटी के लोग भौंचक है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि हाई पावर कमिटी चलाए तो कोई बात नहीं ग्रामीण करे तो फ्री सेल।

सीसीएल जीएम नीरज सिन्हा, प्रबन्धक एसके सिंह और लोकल सेल से जुड़े लोगों में शिवलाल महतो, शंकर सिंह आदि के साथ बात करते हुए एसडीपीओ ओम प्रकाश ने साफ कहा है कि यदि लोकल सेल को बिना विवाद के चलाना संभव है तो आपसी सामंजस्य बनाकर चलाएं।

