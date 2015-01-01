पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी ने कहा:छठ घाट पर समितियां बच्चे-बुजुर्गों को भीड़ से रखें दूर

हजारीबाग9 घंटे पहले
छठ को लेकर अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते डीसी व एसपी।
  • उपायुक्त ने छठ पूजा समिति, अधिकारी और थाना प्रभारियाें के साथ की बैठक

छठ पर्व को लेकर जारी सरकार द्वारा नए गाइडलाइन के साथ छठ के आयोजन को लेकर उपायुक्त ने तैयारी की समीक्षा को लेकर गुरुवार को सूचना भवन में बैठक की। उपायुक्त व एसपी के संयुक्त अध्यक्षता में आयोजित इस बैठक में विभिन्न छठ घाट आयोजन समिति, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी तथा सभी थाना प्रभारी शामिल हुए।

उपायुक्त आदित्य कुमार आनंद ने कोरोना संक्रमण के संभावित खतरों एवं छठ महापर्व के दौरान निर्धारित समय अवधि में भीड़भाड़ की संभावना के मद्देनजर आम लोगों तथा पूजा आयोजन समितियों से कहा कि छोटे बच्चे एवं बुजुर्ग अनावश्यक भीड़-भाड़ वाली जगह पर जाने से बचे व बाहर निकलने पर मास्क के उपयोग एवं दो गज दूरी के लिए लोगों को प्रोत्साहित करें।

प्रशासनिक स्तर पर भीड़भाड़ प्रबंधन के लिए घाट वाले रास्तों पर बैरिकेडिंग तथा घाटों पर स्थित जल स्रोतों पर फेंसिंग आदि की व्यवस्था की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि आयोजन समिति के लोग भी भीड़भाड़ प्रबंधन के लिए बैरिकेडिंग तथा फेंसिंग की व्यवस्था करें। कहा कि मास्क तथा सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था आयोजन समिति अपने स्तर से करेंगे। उपायुक्त ने अपील करते हुए कहा की जहां तक संभव हो लोग अपने घरों पर ही अर्घ्य देने को प्राथमिकता दें।

जहां-तहां थूकने पर राेक लगाएंगे समिति के लाेग

आयोजन समितियों को पटाखा नहीं फोड़ने, साफ-सफाई रखने व यत्र-तत्र न थूकने जैसे प्रतिबंधों को सुनिश्चित करवाने एवं अनिवार्य रूप से घाटों पर उपस्थित लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर जागरूक करने का निर्देश दिया। उपायुक्त ने कहा की ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में परंपरागत छठ घाटों के अलावे उपलब्ध अन्य जल स्रोतों पर भी अर्ध के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित करें ताकि एक जगह भीड़भाड़ ना हो पाए,इसके लिए प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारियों एवं थाना प्रभारियों को निर्देशित किया।

उपायुक्त एवं एसपी कार्तिक एस ने थाना प्रभारी एवं बीडीओ को खतरनाक छठ घाटों का स्वयं से निरीक्षण कर जरूरी सुरक्षा उपाय समय से पूर्व सुरक्षित कर लेने को कहा, वहीं पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्तिक एस ने थाना प्रभारियों को स्थानीय परिस्थिति के हिसाब से छठ आयोजन स्थल को सुरक्षित बनाने एवं सरकारी निर्देशों का पालन कराने में आयोजन समितियों के सहयोग को सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया।

आयोजन समिति की ओर से जिला प्रशासन को भरोसा दिलाया गया कि सरकारी निर्देश के अनुपालन के साथ-साथ कोरोना रोकथाम के लिए सरकार के गाइडलाइन एवं आम जनों की सुरक्षा के लिए समिति अपने स्तर से प्रयास करेंगी।

सामाजिक दूरी का पालन जरूरी : एसपी

उपायुक्त व एसपी ने छठ महापर्व की शुभकामना देते हुए कहा कि छठ पर्व को आस्था के साथ मनाए उत्सव का स्वरूप ना दें, बल्कि सामाजिक दूरी का पालन एवं मास्क का प्रयोग करते हुए कोरोना रोकथाम में सहयोग करें। उन्होंने बताया कि छठ पर्व के बाद कोरोना जांच का विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर सदर, बरही एसडीओ, पुलिस प्रशासन, बीडीओ,जिला स्तरीय पदाधिकारी व अन्य मौजूद थे।

